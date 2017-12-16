RUGBY

Leinster have scored 19 unanswered points to take a dramatic lead at home to Exeter in the European Champions Cup.

Exeter led 17-3 at one stage in an eventful 1st half with Leinster losing both Jonathan Sexton and Ross Byrne to head injury assessments, and Cian Healy and Scott Fardy to yellow cards.

Byrne returned to the field but Sexton has missed the remainder of the game.

Ica Nacewa slotted over four straight penalties before Luke McGrath then scored Leinster’s first try of the game to give them the lead.

There’s 10 minutes left to play at Lansdown Road.

Ahead of the tie Leinster’s lead at the top of the pool was reduced to just a point after Montpellier beat Glasgow 36-26.

Elsewhere in the competition Scarlets stormed to a 31-12 win away to Treviso, Racing 92 lead Castres 17-7 with 10 to play, and at 5.30 Bath face Toulon.

Meanwhile in Galway Connacht have hammered Brive 55-10 to make it four wins from four in the European Challenge Cup.

Matt Healy scored a hat-trick for Kieran Keane’s side in that one.

Munster Women have won the Interprovincial Series title.

SOCCER

An Ilkay Gundogan (pron: ILL-KIE GUN-DO-AN) header has given Manchester City an early lead over Tottenham in the evening Premier League game of the day.

The Turkish midfielder headed home after finding himself unmarked from a corner.

Chelsea and Arsenal both secured narrow wins in the 3pm games.

A Marcus Alonso strike gave the Blues a 1-nil win over Southampton, while Mesut Ozil was the difference in Arsenal’s win over Newcastle by the same score.

Elsewhere it ended scoreless between Brighton and Burnley, and Huddersfield enjoyed a 4-1 win away to Watford.

Both sides finished the game with 10 men.

And West Ham beat Stoke City 3-nil to continue their good form, and inflict more misery on Stoke boss Mark Hughes.

In the early game of the day a resurgent Crystal Palace had an impressive 3-0 win at Leicester.

The Eagles were 2 up at the break through Christian Benteke and Wilfred Zaha, and the points were secured through Bakary Sakho with the last kick of the game.

Any hopes Leicester had of a comeback ended after they lost Wilfred Ndidi to a second yellow card midway through the second half.

DARTS

Brendan Dolan is out of the PDC World Championship after a 3-1 1st round defeat to Robert Thornton.

Despite the result, Dolan became the first player ever to have five checkouts of more than 100 in a 1st round tie.

SWIMMING

Mona McSharry has enjoyed a brilliant 5th place finish in the final of the 100 metres breaststroke at the European Short Course Championships in Denmark.

The Sligo native set a new Irish record with a time of just over 1 minute and 5 seconds, in her first ever major senior final.

SNOOKER

Cao Yupeng holds a 5-3 lead over Judd Trump in their semi-final at the Scottish Open.

The second last four tie between Neil Robertson and John Higgins is on this evening.

RACING

Three-time Champions Hurdle runners-up ‘My Tent or Yours’ has claimed the feature of the day at Cheltenham.

The Nicky Henderson trained 10-year-old won the Unibet International Hurdle at odds of 5 to 1.