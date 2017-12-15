RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony is staying with Munster.

The Reds’ captain has agreed a new three-year contract with the province and the I-R-F-U which will see him remain at Thomond Park until the end of 2021 season.

Lions back-row O’Mahony was set to be out of contract next summer and had been linked with clubs in England and France but says he’s ‘delighted’ to commit his future to Munster.

The I-R-F-U will be funding the contract and Munster chief Garrett Fitzgerald says it’s a ‘huge boost’ to keep their captain.

Tadhg Furlong has signed a new three-year contract with Leinster and the I-R-F-U.

The Wexford-native tighthead was an ever present for Ireland in the Six Nations this year and started all three tests for the Lions on their tour of New Zealand.

Furlong says he’s ‘delighted’ to be staying in Ireland with Leinster C-E-O Mick Dawson describing the deal as a ‘huge boost ‘ for the province.

Scrum half James Mitchell will make his first start for Connacht in tomorrow’s Challenge Cup match against Brive at the Sportsground.

It is one of three changes from the team that beat the Top 14 side in France last week.

Darragh Leader comes in at full back, James Connolly in the back row.

SOCCER

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists there’s been no interest in Mesut Ozil from Manchester United.

The Germany playmaker’s out of contract next summer.

Wenger insists Ozil will be staying until at least then – and says links with United are pure speculation.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists David Luiz’s frustrations at the club are down to the serious knee injury he’s currently suffering with.

It’s been reported the defender held talks with Conte this week about his future at the club.

DARTS

The most successful player in the history of darts, Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, gets his final campaign underway tonight at the William Hill World Darts Championship.

The 16-time World Champion takes on Chris Dobey in the first round at Alexandra Palace in London, in his last tournament as a professional before retirement.

CRICKET

Australia’s cricketers had the better of the second day to leave the third Ashes Test with England fairly balanced in Perth.

The hosts closed on 203 for 3 – in reply to the tourists’ first innings’ total of 403.

Captain Steve Smith’s unbeaten on 92.

Earlier in the day, England’s Jonny Bairstow scored his first Ashes century – but Joe Root’s side lost their final six wickets for just 35 runs.

SWIMMING

Mona McSharry and Alex Murphy have both qualified for the 100-metres breaststroke semi-finals at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Denmark.

Murphy clocked a new Irish record best time of 57-point-6-9 seconds in claiming a top-eight spot in his heat.

17-year-old McSharry was just outside her personal best in 1-minute-5-point-3-6 seconds.

They’ll be back in the pool in just over an hour’s time.

TENNIS

Former Wimbledon tennis champion Lleyton Hewitt will come out of retirement once again to play doubles at next month’s Australian Open.

He’ll partner fellow Australian Sam Groth – who’ll be playing in his last tournament before calling it a day himself.

Hewitt officially retired early last year – but he’s played sporadic events since.

RACING

Horse racing

RobinsFirth has won the feature race today at Cheltenham, the Grade 3 Unicorn Group Handicap Chase.

The victor was trained by Colin Tizzard and steered to victory by Robbie Power.

Afterwards the winning rider spoke to Tom Stanley on Racing UK http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/snap.mp3

RACING

Horse trainer Jessica Harrington has been named the Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year.

Harrington saddled Sizing John for victories in the Irish Gold Cup, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Punchestown Gold Cup.

It was the first time that a horse completed that treble in a single year.

The 70-year-old also enjoyed a maiden victory in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse with Our Duke

Colin Tizzard expects Cue Card to have just three more runs before heading into retirement, with the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day looking increasingly unlikely.

He was in the frame for the Christmas showpiece earlier in the week and was briefly considered for the rearranged Peterborough Chase.

However, following talks with owner Jean Bishop, Tizzard is now leaning towards the Ascot Grade One he won in February last year.