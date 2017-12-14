GAELIC GAMES

The All Ireland football quarter final meeting of Fulham Irish and Corofin has been re-arranged for Sunday, January 21st at Ruislip.

The game was originally scheduled for last Sunday, but was postponed due to snow at the London venue.

The winners of that game will face the Leinster champions – either Moorefield or St. Loman’s – in the semi finals on February 17th at a venue to be decided.

Slaughtneil will meet Nemo Rangers in the other semi final in Portlaoise a week later.

That game comes a fortnight after the Derry club face Na Piarsaigh at Parnell Park in the All Ireland hurling semi finals.

On the same day – February 10th – at Semple Stadium, defending champions Cuala will go up against Liam Mellows.

SOCCER

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he won’t get carried away with their run into the Premier League’s top four.

They’ve since dropped down to sixth place – but are level on points with Tottenham and Liverpool above them.

Dyche says they have improved from last year…….

CYCLING

Four-time World time trial champion Tony Martin has described the handling of Chris Froome’s Vuelta urine case “a scandal”.

On his Facebook page, the German suggests Froome should have been suspended immediately when his test showed up twice the allowed levels of Salbutomol.

Instead, Froome has been allowed time by the UCI to provide an explanation why his sample showed up the illegal levels of the asthma medication.

Martin claims a double standard is being applied to Froome, who denies any wrongdoing.

SNOOKER

Gerard Greene is out of the Scottish Open.

He was whitewashed 4-nil by John Higgins in their third round match.

Earlier, Ronnie O’Sullivan survived a scare, beating China’s Hang Li 4-frames to 3.

There have also been wins today for Neil Robertson, Marco Fu and Stephen Maguire.