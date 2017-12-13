GAA

The County Senior Football League Division 1 Final has been confirmed for Sunday next.

Dr. Crokes host An Ghaeltacht in Lewis Road with a 2pm starting time.

Galway hurling manager Micheál Donoghue has been named Philips Lighting Sports Manager of the Year.

Donoghue has been recognised for leading Galway to a first All Ireland title since 1988.

SOCCER

Dave McMillan has confirmed his departure from Dundalk.

The striker is to join Scottish Premiership side, St. Johnstone.

McMillan joined Dundalk in 2014, going on to score more than 50-times for the Lilywhites.

He’s not the only player poised to leave Oriel Park, with Patrick McEleney on the brink of a move to English League One side, Oldham.

SWIMMING

It’s been a good start to the European Short Course Swimming Championships for Team Ireland.

Alex Murphy and Mona McSharry have both advanced to the semi-finals of the 50 metre breaststroke in Copenhagen.

Jordan Sloan also set a new national record in the 400 metre freestyle, finishing 10th with a time of just over 3 minutes and 43 seconds.

SNOOKER

Gerard Greene has set up a Scottish Open third round meeting with John Higgins after beating Mike Dunn 4-frames to 3 today.

CYCLING

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome says he’s determined to find out of why his urine test from this year’s Vuelta a Espana had higher-than-allowed levels of asthma medication.

World cycling’s governing body wants the Team Sky rider to explain why so much Salbutamol was in his system.

Froome denies wrongdoing.

BOXING

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s taken another step towards a return.

The British Boxing Board of Control will look into renewing his licence next month – more than a year after revoking it.

He’s been cleared to resume his career after reaching a compromise with UK Anti-doping over a failed test in 2015.

The Board’s general secretary Robert Smith says Fury must prove he’s physically and mentally well.