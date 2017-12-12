RUGBY

Keith Earls and Niall Scannell have both returned to training with Munster.

Earls suffered a hamstring injury in the build up to Ireland’s November Test against South Africa and was expected to be out for two months.

Coach Johann van Graan feels he could feature in the weekend’s match against Leicester at Welford Road, but it depends on his response to training.

Leinster have added James Lowe to their squad for Saturday’s Champions Cup pool meeting with Exeter Chiefs.

The recently-arrived winger comes in, as Leinster have to factor without Rhys Ruddock who is facing a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury.

The injury news is more positive regarding Jonathan Sexton.

The out-half has been given the all-clear after fears he’d suffered a quad injury during Sunday’s win at Sandy Park.

Wales forward Taulupe Faletau could miss all of the Six Nations because of a knee ligament injury.

His club Bath say he’ll be out for 12 to 16 weeks.

That takes him up to at least March – when Wales take on Italy and France.

SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says they did “nothing wrong” after beating Manchester United on Sunday.

It’s understood United manager Jose Mourinho felt they over celebrated.

The Football Association’s asked both clubs to explain what happened after City assistant Mikel Arteta cut his head during a fracas in the Old Trafford tunnel.

Guardiola says they won’t be apologising to anybody http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/city.mp3

United manager Jose Mourinho won’t directly reply to Guardiola’s comments – but hinted he was unimpressed http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/united.mp3

BOXING

Katie Taylor and Jessica McCaskill have both comfortably made weight ahead of tomorrow’s world title bout at York Hall.

Taylor will defend her WBA lightweight title, barely six weeks after winning it from Inahi Sanchez in Cardiff.

Tyson Fury has been freed to fight again by UK Anti-Doping.

The former heavyweight champion and his cousin Hughie both accepted anti-doping rule violations.

Both fighters failed a 2015 drug test for a banned steroid.

But the Furys have reached a compromise with UKAD, with their two-year bans back-dated from today.

They now just need clearance from the British Boxing Board of Control before returning to the ring.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty is out of the Scottish Open – he’s been beaten in the first round 4-frames to 1 by world number 91 Craig Steadman.

Leo Fernandez is also out, beaten 4-1 by Hamza Akbar.

Earlier, Joe Swail whitewashed Lucas Kleckers 4-frames to nil.

In the evening session, world number 9 Mark Allen will face Ben Woollaston.