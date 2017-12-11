BOXING

Jessica McCaskill says she can take advantage of what she sees as mistakes from Katie Taylor.

The American provides the opposition for Taylor’s first WBA lightweight title defence at London’s York Hall on Wednesday night.

McCaskill regularly called Taylor out before the fight was even confirmed, but it’s not something that gets to Taylor http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kt.mp3

RACING

The Leopardstown Christmas racing festival was launched this morning at Jessica Harrington’s yard in Moone, Co.Kildare.

Among the stable stars that were on view was 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Sizing John, who was an impressive winner on his seasonal reappearance at Punchestown yesterday.

Jessica told Dave Keena it is possible that his next outing could be the Grade 1 Leopardstown Christmas Chase but she will make that decision closer to the time http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jessica-4.mp3

Jockey Mikey Fogarty has announced his retirement at the age of just 27.

The career high of the Wexford rider came in 2014, guiding Dom Poli to victory in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Fogarty rode 140 career winners, with his final race coming at Punchestown at the end of April.

GOLF

India’s Shubhankar Sharma claimed the storm-delayed Joburg Open.

He finished 3-shots clear of Erik Van Rooven on 23-under par to claim the trophy, and a cheque for in excess of 160-thousand euro.