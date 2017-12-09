SOCCER

It’s all over in today’s 3pm games in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur are back to winning ways – they trashed Stoke 5-1 at Wembley to move ahead of Arsenal into 5th.

The goals came from Son, Eriksen, two from Kane and a Ryan Shawcross own goal. Shawcross also got Stoke’s goal.

Burnley are now level on points with Arsenal after they beat 10-man Watford 1-nil thanks to a Scott Arfield strike.

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth played out an entertaining 2-all draw with all the goals coming in the first half, with Palace missing a penalty in the 94th minute.

Hudderfield beat Brighton 2-nil in the battle of the Premier League new boys.

Finally, Swansea got a much needed 1-nil win over West Brom.

The late game at 5.30 is between Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Earlier Chelsea suffered a surprise 1-nil defeat at West Ham which ended an eight-game unbeaten run in the top flight for the champions.

Wolves missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Championship to seven points.

They were held to a goalless draw by struggling Sunderland.

Derby strengthened their position in the play-offs by winning 3-nil at Barnsley.

Aston Villa drew nil nil at home with Millwall.

Bottom side Burton were beaten 2-1 at home by Preston – fellow relegation strugglers Birmingham lost 1-nil at Fulham.

Bolton were beaten 3-2 at Nottingham Forest.

Nigel Adkins’ first game as Hull boss ended in a 3-2 win over Brentford.

Middlesbrough beat Ipswich 2-nil and QPR lost 3-1 at home to Leeds.

In Scotland, Aberdeen have beaten Dundee 1-0.

St. Johnstone saw off Hamilton with the same scoreline.

Kilmarnock had a 5-1 win over Partick Thistle.

Hearts had a 1-0 victory over Motherwell.

While Rangers have defeated Ross County 2-1.

Reporting from Ibrox is Robert McElroy.

RUGBY

There’s a few hours to go until Munster and Leicester meet once more in Europe’s premier rugby competition.

They face off in Pool 4 of the Champions Cup for the first in back-to-back games between the sides.

Munster have been forced into making more changes due to a growing injury list, but they can also welcome back a number of their international contingent.

Kick off at Thomond Park is at 7.45, while the other Pool 4 game between Castres and Racing 92 is at 5.30.

At the same time in Pool 2 Northampton face the Ospreys, while in Pool 5 Toulon have beaten Bath 24-20.

Earlier Scarlets beat Treviso 33-28.

Elsewhere Connacht make the trip to France to take on Brive in round 3 of the Challenge Cup.

Kieran Keane’s side are two wins from two in the competition so far.

Kick off is at 8pm.

SNOOKER

England’s Ronnie O’Sullivan’s into his seventh final at snooker’s UK Championship in York.

The five-time winner survived a fightback from Scotland’s 2004 champion Stephen Maguire to win 6-4.

He’ll face either Shaun Murphy – another former winner – or Welshman Ryan Day.

They meet in the second semi-final later.

BOXING

Michael Conlan returns to the ring tonight for arguably his toughest test since turning professional.

He faces Argentina’s Luis Fernando Molina at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Molina has lost three of his 11 pro fights while Conlan is undefeated in his 4 bouts so far.

RACING

‘Politologue’ has won the feature Grade 1 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown this afternoon.

The Paul Nichols trained horse came in ahead of the odds-on favourite Fox Norton.