SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says David Silva’s fit to play Manchester United on Sunday and has denied playing mind games.

The midfielder was left out their midweek Champions League trip to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Guardiola then said Silva could miss the Manchester derby too.

United manager Jose Mourinho claimed not to believe him, but the City boss insists he was always telling the truth http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pep-3.mp3

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits there’s probably nothing he can say to stop speculation linking Philippe Coutinho with a move away from Anfield in January.

The Brazilian is reportedly still a target for Barcelona – who failed with bids to sign him in the summer window.

The club insist he’s not for sale – and Klopp would like to leave it there http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jurgen-2.mp3

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says his recent medical appointment’s nothing to worry about.

He didn’t travel to Cyprus for the club’s Europa League win over Apollon Limassol yesterday because of it.

Allardyce resigned as Crystal Palace boss at the end of last season, and seemed to hint that he was retiring from club management for health reasons.

But the former England manager says he’s just careful since his heart operation in 2009.

West Ham boss David Moyes won’t say whether Joe Hart’s lost his number one spot at the club.

Adrian started in goal for last weekend’s trip to Manchester City because Hart was ineligible against his parent team.

The England goalkeeper’s on a season-long loan at the London Stadium.

Moyes says he’d never tell people who he planned to pick in any position.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Toby Alderweireld is on track with his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Both have said the defender will have a scan to check his progress – with Alderweireld revealing there’s a “big chance of recurrence”.

He believes if that happens he’d be out for 14 weeks.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he turned down the chance of taking over at Rangers so he wouldn’t tarnish relationships he’d built up in his current job.

The club rejected an approach on Tuesday – but McInnes was given time to consider making a move to their Scottish Premiership rivals.

Peru’s captain will miss the World Cup – as he’s been banned for a year after testing positive for cocaine.

Paolo Guerrero was provisionally suspended last month, but he’s now found out his punishment.

The former Bayern Munich forward, who now plays for Brazilian side Flamengo, failed a test following a qualifier with Argentina in October.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s is to retain his best friend Harry Diamond as his caddie for the 2018 season.

Diamond worked the bag for the four-time major winner for seven events in 2017 following McIlroy’s split with long time caddie J-P Fitzgerald.

The world number 10 is set to play eight tournaments before next year’s Masters.

RUGBY

Wales flanker Sam Warburton will miss the Six Nations after having knee surgery.

The British and Irish Lions captain missed the autumn internationals with a neck problem.

He’s now expected to be out until at least April.

Warburton’s missed a large chunk of the last few seasons for Pro14 side Cardiff Blues because of persistent injuries.

SNOOKER

Five-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan’s into the semi-finals of snooker’s UK Championship thanks to a 6-3 win over Martin Gould in York.

He’ll now face another former champion after Scotland’s Stephen Maguire beat Joe Perry 6-3.

Tonight, Shaun Murphy plays Mark King – and Mark Joyce takes on Wales’ Ryan Day.

HORSE RACING

Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John will make his eagerly-awaited reappearance in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown on Sunday.

He had been pencilled in for the first leg of the Triple Crown at Haydock, but very testing ground ruled him out the Grade One contest.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Conor McGregor says potential opponents must ‘lobby’ for a fight with him in 2018.

The U-F-C lightweight champion has revealed that his team are still in talks with the company about his return to the octagon but he’s also not ruling out another boxing bout.

McGregor claims he now ‘ transcends’ both M-M-A and boxing.