SOCCER

Brussels has been stripped of its right to host four games at Euro 2020.

A new stadium proposed for the Belgian capital will not be built in time.

Instead, Wembley will host the three group games and last-16 tie that had been earmarked for Brussels as well as the semi-finals and final.

Cardiff and Stockholm had both been in the running to replace Brussels.

It’s also been decided that Rome will host the tournament’s opening game.

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will play host to three Group E games in the multi-city finals, and has been paired with Bilbao.

The Republic of Ireland could meet Denmark again when the draw is made for the UEFA Nations League.

Martin O’Neill’s side have been placed in pot 2 of the League B sides, with the Danes in Pot 3 along with Northern Ireland, the Czech Republic and Turkey.

From Pot 1, Ireland will face one of Austria, Wales, Russia and Slovakia.

The group stage draw is to be made on January 24th.

ROWING

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll already have their sights on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The world and European gold medal-winners in the men’s lightweight pair are switching to the heavyweight discipline.

The lightweight version of the race is not an Olympic event.

The Skibbereen pair say Olympic qualification is now their goal.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan shot a level par opening round of 72 at the Joburg Open.

South Africa’s Keenan Davidse leads on 8-under after shooting a 63 on the Bushwillow Course.

HORSE RACING

Dingle Jockey Jack Kennedy advertised why he is widely renowned as one of the most gifted young riders to have graced the weighroom in recent history with the most amazing display aboard Robin Des Mana at Clonmel today.

Robin Des Mana made a mess of one of his fences with a circuit left to race in the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Beginners Chase and almost rocketed Kennedy into the turf.

But the rider, clung to his mount’s neck and managed to regain his position back in the saddle and went on to win the race.