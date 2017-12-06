SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland Under-19s will have to see off Portugal if they’re to make the finals of next year’s European Championships.

Tom Mohan’s side have been drawn in Group 5 of the Elite round along with Kosovo and Slovakia.

Only the group winners will make next summer’s finals in Finland.

Meanwhile, the Under-17s will have to overcome Georgia, Macedonia and Elite group hosts Poland to make their Euro finals.

GAA

Kieran Bergin’s inter-county career has come to an end.

The 2016-All Ireland hurling champion has decided to opt out of the Premier’s football panel for 2018.

Bergin told Tipp FM he wants to focus on his family and work life instead.

====

2007 All Ireland-winning manager Donal Murtagh is back in charge of Crossmaglen Rangers.

The club’s Executive Committee ratified a management team that also includes Kieran Donnelly , Francis Fitzpatrick & Micéal Moley.

Murtagh helped the Cross bridge a seven-year gap between All Irelands in ’07.

TENNIS

The head of the Australian Open says defending champion Serena Williams has entered next year’s event – four months after giving birth to her first child.

The former world number one and 23-time Grand Slam winner only became a mum in September.

Tournament director Craig Tiley’s quoted by an Australian newspaper as saying he’s got “no doubt” she’ll be ready in time.

HORSE RACING

Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien yesterday received a special Contribution To The Industry Award at the Horse Racing Ireland Awards.

O’Brien broke the world record for Group 1 successes when he recorded 27 victories over the course of the year and after he received his award he spoke about what he gets most satisfaction from in doing the job that he does……

ATHLETICS

In a year when he placed 8th in the 50-kilometre walk at the World Championships, Rob Heffernan was today named Irish Athlete of The Year.

And after her 100-metre gold at the European Junior Championships, Gina Akpe Moses was named Under-20 Athlete of the Year.

SNOOKER

It’s fourth round action today at the UK Snooker Championship in York

Mark King has beaten John Higgins 6- 5

While Stephen Maguire overcame Graeme Dott 6 – 2

In this evening’s best of 11 frames matches it’s Ryan Day against Li Hang and Mark Allen v Joe Perry.