RACING

Willie Mullins has confirmed that both Faugheen and Min are out of Cheltenham.

Faugheen had been among the favourites for this year’s Champion Hurdle having previously won the race in 2015.

Min was second favourite for the Arkle, but has been suffering from a knee injury in the wake of the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Mullins remains hopeful that both will return to the track this season.

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton could be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy in Rome.

The out-half missed Saturday’s defeat to Scotland with a calf problem, but he’s resumed running and his fitness will be monitored as the week progresses.

Peter O’Mahony was due to train today as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

Andrew Trimble, Donnacha Ryan and Finlay Bealham are all fit, and should be available for the trip to Rome.

With no more room for error if they’re to win the Championship, Robbie Henshaw says the squad must learn to cope with pressure http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/henshaw.mp3

Munster’s Dave O’Callaghan is following the return-to-play protocols after suffering a concussion in Friday’s Pro 12 victory over Edinburgh.

Darren Sweetnam and Duncan Casey could return for Friday’s visit of the Dragons, as they both return to full training this week.

SOCCER

Robbie Keane’s next destination appears to be the Middle East.

The former Republic of Ireland captain has been without a club since his LA Galaxy contract expired at the end of last year.

But today, Keane was pictured training with Dubai club Al-Ahli.