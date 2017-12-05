RUGBY

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony is expecting a hugely physical and tough test from Leicester at the weekend.

The European giants clash in the Champions Cup at Thomond Park on Saturday.

O'Mahony knows they're at the business end of proceedings

Saracens forward Maro Itoje’s out with a fractured jaw.

He picked up the injury during Sunday’s Premiership defeat to Harlequins.

The club say he’ll see a specialist later this week to find out how long he’ll take to recover.

SOCCER

Manchester City playmaker David Silva has emerged as a doubt for Sunday’s derby against Man United.

City boss Pep Guardiola says the Spanish international will miss their Champions League game at Shakhtar with a ‘little problem’ and he doesn’t know if Silva will recover in time for the weekend.

GAELIC GAMES

Waterford boss Derek McGrath says forward Shane Bennett is taking a break from inter-county hurling but may return to the panel next Spring.

McGrath has also revealed that Jamie Barron has suffered a torn quad which will take a ‘a bit of time’ to recover from.

CRICKET

England’s cricketers have given themselves a chance of an unlikely victory going into the final day of the second Ashes Test with Australia – largely thanks to James Anderson and captain Joe Root.

They’ll resume tomorrow on 176 for 4 – chasing a target of 354 to win in Adelaide.

Anderson took five wickets as Australia were bowled out for 138 – before Root managed 67 not out at stumps.

The tourists trail 1-nil in the series.

RACING

Djakadam and Sizing John remain in the running John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown this Sunday.

The Willie Mullins-trained Djakadam will be aiming to win the race for the third year in-a-row.

Sizing John came out on top in their battle in this year’s Punchestown Gold Cup.

Trainer Joseph O’Brien has won the Outstanding Achievement Award at the HRI awards.

Kerry’s Jack Kennedy had also been shortlisted in the category.

Other winners-

Horse of the Year: Cheltenham Gold Cup winner ‘Sizing John’

Contribution to the Industry Award: Trainer Aidan O’Brien (A world record 27 Group 1 wins in 2017)

Flat Award: Newly crowned Champion jockey, 23 year old Colin Keane from Trim

National Hunt Award: Trainer Jessica Harrington, who trains ‘Sizing John’ and Irish Grand National winner ‘Our Duke’

Point to Point Award: Jockey Barry O’Neill

Racecourse of the Year: Down Royal

BOXING

The heavyweight boxing re-match between Tony Bellew and David Haye’s back on.

It’s been scheduled for Saturday the 5th of May at London’s O2 Arena.

The fight was meant to take place this month – but Haye pulled out after injuring his bicep.

The I-A-B-A have announced that the National Senior Finals have been fixed for the National Stadium on Friday the 23rd and Saturday the 24th of February.

MOTORSPORT

The Beta Tools Motorsport Ireland Awards Ceremony was held in the Round Room at the Mansion House earlier today to celebrate the success of the most talented drivers in Irish Motorsport in 2017. The ceremony was attend by Mr. Brendan Griffin, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Dr. Una May, Director of Participation & Ethics, Sport Ireland, Mr Martin McKenna, President of Motorsport Ireland, members of the media, award recipients and their guests.

More than 30 trophies were presented at the Beta Tools Motorsport Ireland Awards to Irish drivers competing both domestically and internationally. The highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious Billy Coleman Award, the Sexton Trophy and the International Driver of the Year award.

The Billy Coleman Award for the Young Rally Driver of the Year was won by 23-year-old Callum Devine, from Derry. Callum fended off a number of other great young drivers to take top spot in what has been described as one of the closest decisions in recent years.

Callum was nominated for the prestigious award on the back of some fantastic results this year. He had many standout performances particularly while winning the Junior British Rally Championship and when claiming victory in his class at the Ypres Rally in Belgium.

Callum now joins a list of illustrious winners of the Billy Coleman Award, which includes the first ever driver from the Republic of Ireland to secure a World Rally Championship drive with Citroen, Craig Breen, and record breaking four-time British Rally champion Keith Cronin, who also secured this year’s Manley Trophy as International Driver of the Year.

As part of the award, Callum will receive support to the value of €50,000 for the 2018 season.

The Sexton Trophy for Young Racing Driver of the Year was awarded to 17-year-old Jordan Dempsey, from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Jordan was a previous runner up for the award and has shown a focus and determination that has seen him rise to the top this year.

Jordan spent the opening part of the 2017 season concentrating on his Leaving Certificate. It paid off and he was the highest achiever in his school in the exams. Jordan then returned to Formula Ford with gusto and hit form immediately, taking on five races over the two days at Kirkistown and securing several pole positions, lap records and victory in his first British Championship race at Castle Combe in Wiltshire, England.

As part of the award, Jordan will also receive support to the value of €50,000 for the 2018 season.

The Manley Memorial Trophy for the International Driver of the Year went to Keith Cronin, from Co. Cork, after he became the first driver from Ireland to win the British Rally Championship for an unprecedented fourth time.

The fight for the title went down to the wire, with Keith securing the honours by 0.1 of a second on the last stage of the last event of 2017 in his Ford Fiesta R5 at the Rally Isle of Man. Cronin equals rally legend Roger Clark with four championship wins, just one behind record title winner Jimmy McRae.

The winner of this award is selected by the motor sport media and is presented to an Irish competitor from the 32 counties who has not only proven to be a success in competition but also has acted as a positive role model and ambassador for the sport.

Keith joins luminaries such as Craig Breen, Le Mans series driver Matt Griffin, Rallying legend Austin MacHale, Formula 1 driver Eddie Irvine and multiple European Rallycross class champion Derek Tohill as a winner of the Manley Memorial Trophy.

The Neil Shanahan Memorial Trophy was awarded to the 13-year-old Sean McCormack, from Delgany, Co. Wicklow, who was crowned 2017 Motorsport Ireland National Junior Karting Champion at the final race of the season at Tynagh in Co. Galway. Sean went on to represent Ireland at the World Finals in Le Mans, France and is also the only driver in its history to have won Ireland’s karting Race of Champions three times.

The FIA Celtic Trophy was won overall by Sam Moffett/ Karl Atkinson. The competition is spread over five International rallies in the UK and Ireland. Moffett won one of the five rounds and placed high enough in the others to take the trophy ahead of nearest rival Alastair Fisher. The Co. Monaghan man also became the first ever driver to win all three major Irish rallying championships in the same season – The Triton National Championship, the Clonakilty Blackpudding Irish Tarmac Championship, and the Valvoline National Forestry Rally Championship.

The Ivan Webb Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Contribution to Irish Motorsport went to Kieran Ambrose, of Shanagolden, Co. Limerick, who has been an integral part of the Irish motorsport community for many years and a huge supporter of rallying as an organiser, club official and committee member.

The JC Millard Memorial Award for Clubman of the Year went to Ger O’Connor, originally Foynes, Co. Limerick but now living in Prosperous, Co. Kildare, for his contribution to the sport both as an organiser and competitor.