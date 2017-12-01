SOCCER

The draw for the 2018 World Cup is just been completed.

England have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in a relatively favourable draw for Gareth Southgate’s side.

The opening game of the tournament on June 14th will see Russia face Saudi Arabia – they’re joined in Group A by Egypt and Uruguay.

Group B is one of the more intruiging groups – near neighbours Portugal and Spain are paired together with Iran and Morocco.

Ireland’s World Cup playoff conquerors Denmark are in Group C alongside France, Australia and Peru.

Group D contains Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Group E contains Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

World Cup holders Germany are in Grup F alongside Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

And Group H features Poland, Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he regrets how he spoke to Southampton’s Nathan Redmond – but stands by what he said.

The English FA wants him to explain why he approached the England international on the pitch at the end of City’s 2-1 Premier League win – and repeatedly shouted at him.

Guardiola says he was asking why he didn’t attack them as much as he did in last season’s game.

RACING

Three Irish jockeys have received bans for cocaine use.

Ger Fox, Danny Benson and Roger Quinlan all tested positive for the substance after a meeting in Galway last October.

The trio have been handed an initial two-year suspended sentence.