GOLF

Tiger Woods’ latest return to the sport comes just after 5pm, Irish time.

He tees off alongside Justin Thomas in the first round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods last played in February, and since then has undergone spinal fusion surgery.

====

US Masters champion Sergio Garcia’s a shot off the lead after round one of the Australian PGA Championship.

Adam Bland and Jordan Zunic head the field on 6-under.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Hoey is 3 over after a 75

===

Gavin Moynihan carded a 1-over par opening round of 72 at the Mauritius Open.

He’s ten-adrift of India’s Arjun Atwal, who leads on 9-under.

Darren Clarke is 5 over after a 76.

SOCCER

Sam Allardyce has been confirmed as the new Everton manager.

The former Bolton and England manager has signed an 18-month contract at Goodison Park.

Former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare, and ex-Liverpool midfielder Sammy Lee are among the former England manager’s backroom team

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has signed a new one-year contract extension at the club.

The Spanish playmaker will remain with the runaway Premier League leaders until 2020.

It’s been confirmed that next year’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division will have the earlier start date of Friday, February 16th.

Promotion and relegation playoffs have been re-introduced.

The teams finishing 2nd, 3rd and 4th will enter a playoff system with the eventual winners to face the ninth-placed team from the Premier Division.

The FAI Cup final has been set for Sunday November 4th, and there will be a mid-season break between the 16th and 28th of June.

The fixtures for next season are to be released on December 19th.

CRICKET

Ireland wrestled back control of their Intercontinental Cup match with Scotland in Dubai.

The Scots resumed on 37 without loss this morning, but were bowled out for 141.

Ireland ended the day on 186 for 5, giving them a lead of 296-runs.

HORSE RACING

Gordon Elliott star mare, Apples Jade will bid to win Sunday’s Grade 1 Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse for a second consecutive year.

Elliott told Dave Keena that Apples Jade is in great form and should have come on from her seasonal re-appearaance at Navan…………