CAMOGIE

Claunmaurice are injury free for Sunday’s All Ireland Junior Club Final replay with Meath champions Kilmessan.

The sides drew last weekend 1-4 each and will replay next Sunday at 1.15 in Silvermines GAA Club in Co. Tipperary.

SOCCER

Everton say Sam Allardyce will be appointed as their new manager later this afternoon.

They’ve confirmed he’ll finalise a deal to take over from Ronald Koeman – who was sacked more than a month ago.

Since then David Unsworth’s been in caretaker charge – he’ll lead the team for their Premier League relegation clash with West Ham tonight.

Allardyce left Crystal Palace in May and suggested he was retiring from club management for health reasons.

Former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare and regular Allardyce assistant Sammy Lee will be part of his backroom staff.

CRICKET

Scotland got the better of day one of the Intercontinental Cup match with Ireland in Dubai.

Ireland were bowled out for 251, with Kevin O’Brien top scoring on 78.

In response, Scotland were 37 without loss by close of play.