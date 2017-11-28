GAELIC GAMES

The new Tier 2 hurling competition created at the recent Special Congress will take on the name of the Joe McDonagh Cup after the former President of the association.

The competition has been established to facilitate those counties striving to compete at Liam MacCarthy Cup level.

It will involve Kerry, Carlow, Laois, Meath, Westmeath and Antrim in 2018 and will run from May until early July.

New Wicklow football boss John Evans has been boosted by the return of James Stafford to the panel.

The 35-year-old is back after retiring from the inter-county game in 2015.

Stafford has starred for his club Rathnew this season and scored 1-2 in their win over St Vincent’s.

RUGBY

New Munster head-coach Johann van Graan is determined to keep Peter O’Mahony at the province.

Newspaper reports this morning suggested that the Lions flanker has opened talks with English and French clubs after rejecting an initial two-year contract offer from the I-R-F-U.

van Graan says it's a priority to get O'Mahony to sign a new deal

Munster will be without Ireland centre Chris Farrell until the new year.

He suffered a medial ligament sprain against Argentina last weekend and will be out for around six weeks.

Farrell will miss the Reds’ Champions Cup fixtures against Leicester next month as well as PRO-14 games versus Leinster, Connacht and Ulster over the festive period.

Connacht are set to be without back-row forwards Eoin McKeon and Jake Heenan for Saturday’s Guinness PRO-14 match away to Zebre.

Both players suffered injuries in last week’s loss at Cardiff.

Heenan has a shoulder problem while injured his hamstring.

Wales lock Jake Ball and flanker Justin Tipuric are out of Saturday’s Test with South Africa due to injury.

Ball’s to have surgery on a shoulder he dislocated against New Zealand, while Tipuric’s returned to Ospreys for treatment on a quad problem.

Taulupe Faletau is in contention – even though his club Bath could be punished for releasing him.

The game falls outside of the international window.

SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has described Dermot Drummy as a “very important person” for the club – after their former youth team coach died aged 56.

He had various roles there, before taking over as manager of Crawley – a job he left earlier this year.

Conte’s passed on his condolences – and says Drummy was a big part of the club.

Referees will have the power to abandon games at next summer’s World Cup in Russia – if they witness racism from fans.

Manchester City’s Yaya Toure’s just one of several players to claim they’ve been the subject of abuse in the country in the past – which has a history of problems tackling the behaviour.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says they’ll not put up with it.

Dundalk have completed the signing of striker Ronan Murray.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in 38 games for Galway last season.

Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny is now hoping to agree new contracts with John Mountney, Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney.

Peter Crouch has signed a one-year contract extension at Stoke.

The 36 year old striker, who’s scored 22 times for England, has committed until at least the summer of 2019.

Crouch has 58 goals in all competitions for Stoke since joining from Tottenham in 2011.

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty claims there’s been progress in the club’s attempt to appoint a new manager.

Aberdeen’s Derek McInnes remains the favourite, despite repeated attempts to distance himself from the job.

Murty says his employers aren’t rushing into a decision.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson says they won’t bother appealing Cedric Kipre’s red card from Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final defeat to Celtic.

The defender was sent off after conceding a controversial penalty.

A suspension doesn’t kick-in until the same competition next year.

HORSE RACING

A pelvis injured has ruled the Willie Mullins-trained Annamix out for the rest of the season.

The four-year-old gelding had been targetting the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Owner Rich Ricci says the injury occured during work last weekend but says the prognosis for recovery is good.

Patrick Mullins says that this weekend’s Fairyhouse Winter Festival will see a lot of the good National Hunt horses take each other on.

Patrick Mullins says that this weekend's Fairyhouse Winter Festival will see a lot of the good National Hunt horses take each other on.

Mullins told Dave Keena that Faugheen is in flying form following his recent comeback win in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown

GOLF

Tiger Woods says he feels ‘fantastic’ ahead of returning to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge this week.

The 14-time major winner hasn’t played since February after undergoing back surgery for the fourth time in three years.

Woods says the latest operation has allowed him to get a good quality of sleep for the first-time in two years.