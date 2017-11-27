RUGBY

Ireland are up to third in the new world rugby rankings.

Joe Schmidt’s side are on the rise following’s Scotland’s 24-point win over Australia at the weekend.

Argentina have moved up to eighth at France’s expense – despite losing to Ireland on Saturday.

Robbie Henshaw and James Ryan are out of Leinster’s Guinness PRO-14 game against Benetton Treviso this Saturday.

Ryan went off with a shoulder problem early on in Ireland’s weekend win over Argentina while Henshaw suffered a hamstring injury in training last week.

Ross Moriarty will leave Gloucester at the end of the season.

He’s agreed a two-year contract with Bernard Jackman’s Dragons.



SOCCER

Everton are back in negotiations with former Crystal Palace and England manager Sam Allardyce.

It’s over a month since the Premier League strugglers sacked Ronald Koeman – and they’ve been unsuccessful in trying to get Watford’s Marco Silva in as his replacement.

Allardyce said earlier this month he’d pulled out of the running after speaking to Everton – because he didn’t feel wanted.

Yesterday’s the F-A-I’s honorary treasurer Eddie Murray dismissed reports that Republic of Ireland Martin O’Neill was interested in taking over at Goodison Park.

Murray says they expect O’Neill to sign the new three year contract agreed with them in September.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku won’t face any retrospective action for an alleged kick at Brighton’s Gaetan Bong.

Footage appeared to show the Belgium international kicking out at defender Gaetan Bong during Saturday’s 1-nil Premier League win.



West Brom assistant head coach Gary Megson says he has “absolutely no idea” whether Alan Pardew would be a decent choice to become the club’s new boss.

The former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager has confirmed he’s held talks to succeed Tony Pulis.

Megson’s in caretaker charge – and he’s likely to remain in charge of tomorrow’s game with Newcastle.



Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Erik Lamela could make his first-team comeback after over a year out injured tomorrow night.

The Argentina winger last played for Spurs in October 2016, before injuring his hip – and he’s had a number of set-backs since.

Lamela is in contention to play against Leicester in the Premier League.



AC Milan have sacked boss Vincenzo Montella and replaced him with their former player Gennaro Gattuso.

They’re 18 points behind Serie A leaders Napoli after 14 matches.

Former Rangers midfielder Gattuso had been in charge of Milan’s under-19s.



Alex McLeish claims he’s had no contact with Rangers – after a bookmaker suspended betting on him returning as manager.

He says he’s surprised by the news – and that he’s uncomfortable some fans believe he’s about to be appointed.

It’s been four and a half weeks since Pedro Caixinha was sacked, and caretaker boss Graeme Murty’s lost his last two games in charge.



BOXING

Former world champion Carl Frampton says he’s “deeply disappointed” that his former management team ‘Cyclone Promotions’ have opened legal action against him.

The McGuigans are suing Frampton in London’s High Court for an alleged ‘breach of contract’ when he opted to leave them in August of this year.

Frampton’s legal team say they’ll also pursue a counter-claim on a ‘number of grounds’.



GAELIC GAMES

New Mayo ladies football manager Peter Leahy is hopeful that 11-time All-Star Cora Staunton will be available to play for his team next summer.

Staunton is set to play for the Greater Western Sydney Giants in the women’s AFL for the first four months of next year and will definitely miss Mayo’s National Ladies Football League campaign.

CRICKET

Australia have completed a 10-wicket victory over England in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

The hosts got the 56 runs they needed in little more than an hour – with David Warner 87 not out and newcomer Cameron Bancroft unbeaten on 82.

The series now heads to Adelaide for the day-night second Test starting on Saturday.

Joe Root’s men only need a draw to retain the urn.



RACING

Thistlecrack is set to return to action at Newbury on Friday.

Last season’s King George hero has been sidelined since late January but trainer Colin Tizzard plans to run him in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle.

Thistlecrack claimed the three-mile Grade Two in 2015 and is poised for an intriguing clash with last season’s winner Unowhatimeanharry.

The racing world is waiting to see what heights Samcro can scale but leading amateur jockey Barry O’Neill, who rode the unbeaten five-year-old to win in his point-to-point, believes the star novice is a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in waiting.

Following a stunning display in the Grade 3 Monksfield Novice Hurdle at Navan on Sunday, Samcro shortened at the head of the markets for the Grade 1 novice events at the Cheltenham Festival and was on Monday a top-priced 5-2 shot for the Ballymore Properties Novices’ Hurdle.

Reflecting on the Gordon Elliott star’s progress from his initial point-to-point win at Monksgrange in April 2016 when trained by Colin Bowe, the rider who has partnered future Cheltenham Festival and Grand National winners said: “From the word go, everyone who sat on Samcro was like ‘oh my God, what is this?'”

He added: “It wasn’t that everything he did was flashy, it was all just so perfect – a big powerhouse of a horse. The feel he’d give you was unbelievable.”

Asked whether the unbeaten point-to-point, bumper and hurdle winner can claim a Gold Cup crown in the future, O’Neill, without a second’s doubt, replied: “I do. In my eyes he has as good a chance as any horse I’ve ever sat on.”

MOTORSPORT

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes team-mate Valterri Bottas did an “amazing job” to beat him to first place at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Briton – who’d already sealed the title – had to settle for second.

Hamilton’s nearest challenger for the championship – Sebastian Vettel – held on to finish third for Ferrari.