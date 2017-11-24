SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he’s concerned Marouane Fellaini will leave at the end of the season.

The Belgium midfielder will be out of contract – and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with him.

Mourinho says there’s nothing he can do to influence talks over a new deal.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Danny Welbeck’s fine to face Burnley on Sunday despite being substituted early last night.

He went off halfway through their 1-nil Europe League defeat at Cologne.

The England striker’s had two month-long spells out injured already this season.

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth doesn’t know if he’s on a reported three-man shortlist for the role.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri claims they’re “close” to appointing a new manager.

Unsworth wants the job – but isn’t sure if he’s one of those being considered.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes says he’s not interested in becoming the new Wales manager.

He was in charge of the national team between 1999 and 2004.

Hughes won’t rule out a return to the job in the future, but says he’s not the man to succeed Chris Coleman.

West Brom’s Gary Megson says he HAS banned fellow assistant boss Ben Garner from their training ground, but they haven’t fallen out.

Megson’s been in temporary charge of the Premier League club since Tony Pulis was sacked on Monday.

Dundalk FC have announced the signing of three players today.

Patrick Hoban, Dean Jarvis and Stephen Folan have all agreed contracts with the Lilywhites.

Shane Grimes and Ciaran O’Connor both left the club earlier this week.

GAELIC GAMES

New Derry manager Damian McErlain has welcomed five players back to his panel for the 2018 season.

The Irish News report that Kevin Johnston, Michael Bateson, Terence O’Brien, Emmet Bradley and Liam McGoldrick are all back as the Oak Leaf County aim to make a swift return to Division Two of the League.

GOLF

India’s Shiv Chawrasia’s two shots clear at nine-under par after the second round of golf’s Hong Kong Open.

Last season’s Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood is five shots back at four-under.

Wicklow’s Paul Dunne slipped further back after a one-over par round of 71, he’s two-over into the weekend.

DOPING

The International Olympic Committee has banned a Russian two-time Olympic bobsleigh champion for life because of doping offences.

Alexander Zubkov won four medals across three Games – with both his titles coming at Sochi 2014.

He’s now the president of the country’s bobsleigh federation.

Three more Russians have been given life bans too.

They are sprinter-turned-bobsledder Olga Stulneva, as well as speed skaters Olga Fatkulina and Alexander Rumyantsev.

FORMULA ONE

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s recovered from a second-place earlier – to finish fastest in the latest practice session at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver managed a new track record to clock ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton’s already secured his fourth world title.

ATHLETICS

Mo Farah’s one of the contenders to win the IAAF’s men’s World Athlete of the Year award tonight.

He retired from the track to focus on road races this season – having won gold and silver at the World Championships in London.

Farah’s up against South Africa’s 400-metres world record holder Wayde van Niekerk and Qatari high-jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Australia are the first team into this year’s Rugby League World Cup Final.

The holders scored 10 tries in a 54-6 thrashing of Fiji in Brisbane.

Valentine Holmes crossed the line six times to take his tournament tally to 12 tries and break his own World Cup record.

England face Tonga in Auckland tomorrow.

RACING

Former England international Michael Owen has finished second in his first race as a jockey.

He was taking part in a charity event at Ascot – his horse Calder Prince was pipped to victory by Golden Wedding.

Owen played as a striker for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

He’s a long-time racehorse owner, but only thought seriously about getting in the saddle earlier this year.