RUGBY

Leinster winger Adam Byrne will make his Ireland debut in Saturday’s test with Argentina at the Aviva.

With Robbie Henshaw ruled out with a hamstring injury, Chris Farrell continues in the centre where he’ll be partnered by the returning Bundee Aki.

Jacob Stockdale returns on the other wing, with Rob Kearney, Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray all restored.

Cian Healy’s fine autumn form sees him drafted back into an experienced front row with captain Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong.

In the second row, James Ryan wins a fourth cap alongside Iain Henderson.

While the all-Lions back-row that helped defeat the Springboks returns – with Peter O’Mahony and Sean O’Brien flanking CJ Stander.

15. Rob Kearney

14. Adam Byrne

13. Chris Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1.Cian Healy

2. Rory Best

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. James Ryan

5. Iain Henderson

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Sean O’Brien

8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. John Ryan

19. Devin Toner

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ian Keatley

23. Andrew Conway

BASKETBALL

It’s been a good day for Mercy Mounthawk in The Boys U15 ”A” Subway All Ireland Schools Cup.

It was 2 wins out of 2 today, 49 – 42 against Ignatius College and 61 – 19 over St Andrews College, Booterstown.

Mounthawk now advance to the All Ireland Semi Finals.

SNOOKER

There’s been a huge shock in Belfast at the Northern Ireland Open.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has been beaten 4-1 by world number 82, Elliot Slessor.

Ken Doherty is also out.

He’s been beaten 4-frames to 3 by Liam Highfield at the third round stage.