GAELIC GAMES

Mayo defender Lee Keegan has shot down rumours he is suffering from a serious illness.

The 2016 Footballer of the Year will likely miss most of Mayo’s League campaign after surgery on each of his hips, which will require four-to-five months of rehab.

But rumours began to circulate that Keegan had M-S.

Keegan says his family were upset by the rumours, which led him to setting the record straight.

COURSING

The Listowel meeting that was cancelled today due to ground conditions has been re- scheduled for tomorrow and Friday.

There will be an 11.30am starting time on both days.

BASKETBALL

Basketball Ireland has today announced the venue for next summer’s FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries.

The event will take place at the Mardyke Arena, University College Cork from June 26th to July 1st