RUGBY

It’s a case of ‘no news is good news’ for Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt.

The squad at his disposal have no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s test with Argentina.

Keith Earls, Tommy O’Donnell and Tyler Bleyendaal will all miss Munster’s Pro 14 match against Zebre on Sunday due to injury.

It will be Johann van Graan’s first game in charge of the Province.

Earls is expected to be out for a number of weeks as he continues to rehab a hamstring tear.

O’Donnell has a shoulder issue, while Bleyendaal has neck problem.

Jack O’Donoghue and Ronan O’Mahony could be recalled having returned to training following ankle and calf injuries.

SOCCER

The F-A-I have referred online racist abuse suffered by Cyrus Christie to the Gardaí.

Christie scored an own goal as the Republic were beaten 5-1 in a World Cup play-off by Denmark earlier this month.

The Middlesbrough defender says he’s saddened that racism still exists in the game, and he has to stand up against it.

Ciaran O’Connor and Shane Grimes have both confirmed their departures from Dundalk.

O’Connor had spent last season on loan at both Finn Harps and Bohemians after making his first team breakthrough at Oriel Park in 2013.

While Grimes had been largely a squad player following his arrival from Drogheda in 2015.

Everton are to contest the charge of “successful deception of a match official” levelled against Oumar Niasse.

The striker today became the first Premier League player to be charged since retrospective punishment for diving was brought in.

He’s facing a two-game ban unless he successfully appeals against the charge.

Niasse won a penalty in Everton’s 2-all draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, going down after a challenge by Scott Dann.

TENNIS

A new 25-second shot clock is to be introduced for January’s Australian Open.

It’s designed to speed up play between points.

Meanwhile, all four Grand Slams will reduce seeded players from 32 to 16 from 2019.

It’ll make the draw far more open – and increase the chances of more competitive matches in the opening rounds.