RUGBY

It’s been confirmed that Joey Carbery suffered a fractured wrist during Saturday’s 23-20 defeat of Fiji at the Aviva.

The versatile Leinster back has been ruled out of this week’s test with Argentina as a result.

In more positive injury news for Joe Schmidt, Munster prop John Ryan has returned to the squad having rehabbed a calf problem with his province.

A number of other players have bumps and bruises, but all are expected to be fit to train in the coming days.

Leinster could welcome back a host of names for Friday’s Pro 14 meeting with the Dragons.

Garry Ringrose is in contention to make a first appearance of the season, after undergoing shoulder surgery in the summer.

Isa Nacewa is also back in the fold after an ankle injury, while Fergus McFadden, Dan Leavy and Ian Nagle are among those to be monitored through the week.

HORSE RACING

Jessica Harrington’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John will make his seasonal reappearance in Saturday Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.

Sizing John will be aimed at the 1 million pounds bonus on offer to any horse who can win the Betfair Chase, the King George Chase at Kempton and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in the same season.

BOXING

David Haye has been forced to withdraw from his rematch with Tony Bellew.

The former heavyweight champion suffered an arm injury in training and reportedly requires surgery.

Haye was due to fight Bellew at London’s O2 Arena on December 17th.