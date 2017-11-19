GAA

Dromid will play Knocknagree in their AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship Final.

Knocknagree (Cork) defeated Sliabh gCua / St. Mary’s (Waterford), 2-16 to 1-7 earlier today.

Badminton

No joy for the Kerry Butterfield Cup team. They lost 5-4 to Waterford in their first match and then lost 5-4 to Cork.

GOLF

Shane Lowry earned a joint second place finish at the DP World Tour Championship today.

The Offaly man carded a closing round of 63 – his best since 2011 to end on 18 under par.

Lowry told Sky Sports he felt his third round let him down and knocked him out of contention

Paul Dunne had to settle for a share of 25th place on 9 under par.

Jon Rahm won the tournament on 19 under.

Tommy Fleetwood’s 11 under finish at the DP World Tour Championship was enough to claim the 2017 Race To Dubai Championship.

Soccer

Former Wales boss Chris Coleman’s been announced as Sunderland manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

He took training this morning and will be in charge for their match at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The Championship’s bottom club set an English football record of 20 home games without a win yesterday.

Coleman led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 – he resigned on Friday after six years as manager.