Australia claimed the Cormac McAnallen Cup this morning with a 116-103 aggregate win over Ireland in Perth.

Ireland led 30-17 at the break, however ozzies Eddie Betts and Zorko hit late scores which proved decisive to give them a 53-50 win and a series victory.

GOLF

Paul Dunne is hopeful he can mount a challenge at the top of the leaderboard on the final day of the DP World Tour Championship tomorrow.

The Wicklow man carded a 67 in Dubai today to move to 12 under par – 3 shots off Justin Rose’ lead.

Shane Lowry will head into the final day on 9 under par.

SOCCER

Arsenal have their first Premier League win over rivals Tottenham in more than three years.

Arsene Wenger’s side came out on top 2-nil in the north London derby – with Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez scoring the goals.

Celtic are six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

They managed a hard-fought 1-nil win at Ross County.

HORSE RACING

25-1 shot Splash of Ginge, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by Tom Bellamy has caused a big shock in the Bet Victor Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

He beat Starchitect by a neck with Le Prezien third.