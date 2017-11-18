Australia claimed the Cormac McAnallen Cup this morning with a 116-103 aggregate win over Ireland in Perth.
Ireland led 30-17 at the break, however ozzies Eddie Betts and Zorko hit late scores which proved decisive to give them a 53-50 win and a series victory.
Donal Keenan reviews
GOLF
Paul Dunne is hopeful he can mount a challenge at the top of the leaderboard on the final day of the DP World Tour Championship tomorrow.
The Wicklow man carded a 67 in Dubai today to move to 12 under par – 3 shots off Justin Rose’ lead.
Shane Lowry will head into the final day on 9 under par.
SOCCER
Arsenal have their first Premier League win over rivals Tottenham in more than three years.
Arsene Wenger’s side came out on top 2-nil in the north London derby – with Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez scoring the goals.
Kerry based Spurs fan Colm Kelly
Celtic are six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
They managed a hard-fought 1-nil win at Ross County.
Franny Kiernan reports
HORSE RACING
25-1 shot Splash of Ginge, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by Tom Bellamy has caused a big shock in the Bet Victor Gold Cup at Cheltenham.
He beat Starchitect by a neck with Le Prezien third.