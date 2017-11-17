SOCCER

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in Manchester United’s squad for tomorrow evening’s Premier League game with Newcastle.

The striker’s been recovering from a knee injury since April.

Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo are also fit again after long spells out.

Manager Jose Mourinho says Ibrahimovic is ahead of schedule

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says David Luiz is back in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game at West Brom – but won’t say if he’s fallen out with the player.

The Brazilian was dropped entirely for their home win over Manchester United before the international break.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero’s available for tomorrow’s Premier League game at Leicester.

The striker fainted while playing for Argentina on Tuesday and was taken to hospital at half-time during their friendly with Nigeria.

Aguero tweeted yesterday to say all his tests came back clear and he’s fit to play.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says there’s been a massive overreaction to him missing training because he felt unwell.

The German went to hospital on Wednesday for what the club said was a “precautionary” appointment.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s won the Premier League’s manager of the month award for October.

During that time they won all three of their top flight games – scoring 13 goals.

Leroy Sane’s the player of the month – having scored in all of those matches.

Watford boss Marco Silva won’t say if he wants to become Everton’s new manager.

It’s understood his club have rejected an approach from their Premier League rivals.

They’re trying to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.

Waterford have boosted their squad ahead of moving up to the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division next season.

The Blues have announced the signings of Ismahil Akinade and Bastien Hery.

French midfielder Hery was at Limerick last term while striker Akinade joins from Bohemians.

Former Dundalk defender Paddy Barrett is heading stateside.

He’s signed a one-year contract with American second-flight side FC Cincinnati.

RUGBY

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond’s been given a six-week stadium ban for comments he made about a referee.

Half of that’s suspended – but he’ll now also serve the rest of a previous suspended touchline ban.

That’ll be put in place for tomorrow’s Premiership game at Leicester.

He then won’t be able to enter the ground at all for their following three matches.

Scotland’s stand-in captain John Barclay will join Edinburgh from Scarlets at the end of the season.

The back-row forward helped his current club win the Guinness PRO-12 title last season.

He’s signed a two-year contract with Richard Cockerill’s side.

SNOOKER

Judd Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan will contest tomorrow’s Shanghai Masters snooker final.

Trump was a 6-3 winner against Jack Lisowski while O’Sullivan beat fellow former World champion John Higgins by 6 frames to 2.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Australia have eased into the semi-finals of the rugby league World Cup – and made a bit of tournament history as well.

The co-hosts and defending champions thrashed Samoa 46-nil in Darwin.

Valentine Holmes became the first player to score five tries in a World Cup match.

CRICKET

Ed Joyce has been withdrawn from the Ireland cricket squad for their forthcoming ICC InterContinental Cup clash with Scotland.

The 39 year-old suffered a reaction to his ongoing knee problem during training last week.

He’s also set to miss the three-match One Day International series against Afghanistan.

John Anderson has been called up as Joyce’s replacement.

Australia’s women’s cricketers have retained the Ashes – after beating England in a T20 in Sydney.

With two matches to go – the worst the hosts can do now is draw the multi-format series.

Australia reached their victory target of 133 with 25 balls remaining.

They can outright win the Ashes by avoiding defeat in either of the remaining games.