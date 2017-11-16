GAA

Dromid Pearses have no injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship semi-final with Limerick side Galtee Gaels.

Saturday’s game throws in at 1pm in Dromid on what will be a historic day for the club according to team manager Declan O’Sullivan…………

SOCCER

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has turned down the opportunity to speak with Sunderland about their managerial vacancy.

The Championship strugglers remain without a manager after sacking Simon Grayson last month.

O’Neill is wanted by Scotland to succeed Gordon Strachan, while the IFA remain hopeful of extending his contract with improved terms.

HORSE RACING

Gigginstown House dominated the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase this afternoon, with four of the first six places.

Sean Flanagan piloted the Mouse Morris-trained Alpha Des Obeaux to victory at a price of 7-to-1.

A Toi Phil was second, with favourite and Galway Plate-winner Balko des Flos in third after jumping poorly.