CAMOGIE

St. Brendan’s Park in Birr, Co. Offally has been confirmed as the venue for Clanmaurice’s AIB All Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final with Kilmessan.

The sides will meet on Sunday week November 26th at 2pm.

GAELIC GAMES

Denis Bastick has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The midfielder had to wait until 2009 for his Championship debut, but since then he hepled Dublin win 5 All Ireland titles.

He also won 11 Leinster titles and 4 National Leagues.

Former Galway hurling manager Anthony Cunningham has been confirmed as part of Pat Gilroy’s backroom team with the Dublin hurlers.

He’ll be joined by Mickey Whelan and Paddy O’Donoghue.

The latter pair both served as selectors under Gilroy when he was in charge of the Dublin footballers.

Danny Sutcliffe – who has opted out of the Dublin panel for the past two years – is among the 26-man panel confirmed for the Fenway Classic.

SOCCER

It’s understood the Scottish Football Association has asked the Irish FA for permission to speak to Michael O’Neill about the vacant managerial role.

The Northern Ireland boss lives in Edinburgh – and it’s not known if he’ll stay on in the job after missing out on World Cup qualification.

Sunderland are also thought to be interested.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp missed Liverpool training today, as he was admitted to hospital after feeling ill.

The club say he is being assessed today but is to be released this evening.

However, a statement says Klopp may be the subject to further check-ups in the coming days.

Not qualifying for the World Cup has cost Gian Piero Ventura his job as Italy manager.

The 69-year old replaced Antonio Conte at the end of Euro 2016.

Italy finished five-points adrift of Group G winners Spain, before losing a playoff to Sweden.

CYCLING

Bradley Wiggins claims attention given to a “mystery” package sent to him at a cycling race in 2011 has felt like a “malicious witch hunt”.

UK Anti-Doping has closed an investigation and brought no charges.

Wiggins says it’s been a “living hell”, full of “innuendo and speculation”.

It’s been claimed the package contained a legal decongestant.

In a long statement, Wiggins says he’s assessing his legal options.