SOCCER

For the Republic of Ireland tonight, the equation could not be more simple – beat Denmark and they’re going to next year’s World Cup.

The playoff is deadlocked after Saturday’s goalless first leg in Copenhagen.

David Meyler is expected to come into the Irish midfield tonight, and he is aching to bridge a 16-year gap between World Cups http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/achybreakyheart.mp3

Kick off at the Aviva is at 7.45.

One of the cornerstones of Cork City’s recent successes has signed a new deal with the club.

Goalkeeper Mark McNulty has signed a new two-year deal to stay at Turner’s Cross.

McNulty saved the penalty that set-up Cork’s FAI Cup shootout win over Dundalk earlier this month.

RUGBY

Wales and Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies could miss all of next year’s Six Nations – after being ruled out for up to six months.

He needs an operation on the ankle injury he picked up in their autumn Test defeat to Australia at the weekend.

Head coach Warren Gatland’s already called-up Harlequins’ Jamie Roberts as a replacement.