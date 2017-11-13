SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says his squad are well prepared to go to extra-time against Denmark tomorrow.

They head into the second leg of their World Cup play-off at the Aviva goalless after Saturday’s first leg.

Because of the away goals rule, the only way the game can go beyond 90 minutes is if it again finishes nil-nil again http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/nilnil.mp3

O’Neill was asked if his side could be too adventurous at the Aviva http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/adventure.mp3

Midfielder David Meyler says the Aviva crowd could have a massive bearing on tomorrow night’s game http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AVIVA.mp3

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is putting his club above individual accolades.

His Belgium boss Roberto Martinez claims the midfielder could become as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But De Bruyne tells Sky Sports News, he’s not focused on best player prizes http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kdb.mp3

Cork City have continued adding to their squad.

Former Derry City defender Aaron Barry is the latest player to join the double-winners.

RUGBY

Munster have confirmed that Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have completed their time at the province and are returning to South Africa.

The coaching duo spent a successful 16 months in Munster and helped the province to the final of last year’s Guinness PRO12 along with the semi-final of the European Champions Cup.

The departure follows a thorough handover process with Johann van Graan that saw the incoming Head Coach meet up with the Munster coaches on a number of occasions and spend a full week with the coaching team ahead of the European Champions Cup victory over Racing 92 last month.

With no game this weekend, the squad will return to training on Wednesday following a down week.

Van Graan takes the reins next week ahead of the Guinness PRO14 clash away to Zebre in 13 days’ time.

It looks like Keith Earls’ autumn series is over, without even playing a game.

The winger has returned to Munster to rehab the hamstring injury that forced him to miss Saturday’s win over the Springboks.

Prop John Ryan has also returned to the province to treat a calf problem.

Back rows Tommy O’Donnell and Dan Leavy will again miss this week’s game with Fiji.

While Jordi Murphy and Sean Reidy have been added to the squad.

Fiji come to the Aviva on Saturday on the back of a 19-10 defeat to Italy in the Stadio Angelo Massimino.

Despite the defeat, Irish full back Rob Kearney is wary of the threat they pose http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wary.mp3

No Irish players have been nominated for World Rugby’s Player of the Year award.

England pair Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje have been joined on the shortlist by All Blacks pair Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane.

Completing the five-man list is Australia’s Israel Folau.

GAELIC GAMES

Joe Kernan has called up a replacement for the injured Pearce Hanley for Saturday’s second International Rules test with Australia.

Monaghan midfielder Darren Hughes is on his way down under after Hanley was ruled out of the game in Perth with a hand injury.

Ireland trail their hosts by 10-points following Saturday’s defeat in Adelaide.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal expects to be fit enough to start his ATP World Tour Finals tennis campaign tonight.

The world number one – who’s been struggling with a knee injury – takes on Belgian David Goffin in London.

FORMULA ONE

A testing session due to take place in Brazil this week involving the McLaren team has been cancelled after a series of security problems.

Tyre manufacturer Pirelli says it’s made the decision following a break-in attempt on one of its vans at the Interlagos circuit.

Some of world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team members were robbed at gunpoint leaving the track at the weekend.