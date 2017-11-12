HORSE RACING

Apple’s Jade has made a winning comeback at Navan.

The now Gordon Elliott-trained star mare was a comfortable victor in the Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle.

Winning jockey Kerry’s Jack Kennedy, who had a treble today, spoke to At the Races after the race http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kennedy-1.mp3

Elliott has no shortage of stars at his Cullentra base in County Meath but he could well have another smart hurdling prospect in the novice division on his hands, with Mengli Khan winning the Grade 3 For Auction Novice Hurdle in extremely smooth style.

The Gigginstown-owned four-year-old competed to a very respectable level on the Flat, and having made a decent impression when getting off the mark at the same venue in September, the mount of Jack Kennedy marked himself out as an exciting horse for the future at the Meath venue in Graded company.

The well-fancied favourite ran out a decisive winner ahead of Willie Mullins’ Stratum and fellow-Elliott-trained runner Morgan.

The Elliott-Kennedy combination were also celebrating after the Grade Two Fortria Chase – which was won by Clarcam.

Might Bite has laid down a marker for a King George Chase challenge by winning on his re-appearance at Sandown.

Nicky Henderson’s eight-year-old justified four-to-nine favouritism to take the Future Stars Intermediate Chase.

GAELIC GAMES

Corofin will defend their Connacht Senior Football title against Castlebar Mitchels.

Daithi Burke’s extra-time goal helped Corofin overcome St Brigid’s of Roscommon by 2-15 to 14-points after the additional 20-minutes.

Danny Kirby found the net as Mayo’s Castlebar Mitchels beat Tourlestrane of Sligo by 1-13 to 9-points at MacHale Park.

Reigning Leinster champions St Vincent’s have been shocked by Rathnew in the quarter-finals.

The Wicklow men inflicted a 1-13 to 1-9 defeat on the 2014 All-Ireland champions.

Niall Hurley Lynch kicked a late winner as Kildare’s Moorefield edged out Portlaoise by 1-9 to 0-11 at O’Moore Park.

Despite trailing for 60-minutes, St Loman’s of Westmeath defeated Longford’s Mullinalaghta by 1-12 to 1-11.

Simonstown Gaels of Meath won by seven-points at Starlights of Wexford – 1-12 to 0-8.

A replay is needed to separate Derrygonnelly of Fermanagh and Cavan Gaels in the Ulster semis.

They’ve finished 12-points each after extra-time.

Slaughtneil await in the decider.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Emma Reaney scored 5-2 as Galway defeated their neighbours Mayo by 10-15 to 10-points in this afternoon’s Aisling McGing All-Ireland under-21 Ladies Football Final.

It’s a first-ever title for the Tribeswomen at the grade.

GOLF

There was a home winner at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City.

South African Branden Grace took the title after holding off the challenge of Scotland’s Scott Jamieson.

Grace finished just a shot clear of him on 11-under-par.

Shane Lowry finished 12th at two-under, a final round 66 saw Paul Dunne end just inside the top-30 at one-over with Padraig Harrington closing four-over.