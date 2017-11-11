RUGBY

Ronan O’Gara says there has been contact from the Crusaders about a possible move from Racing 92.

The former Munster out-half is currently contracted to stay in Paris as defence coach until July 2019, but confirmed “communication has started between the clubs” on RTE this evening.

Ireland born Ian McKinley made his debut appearance for Italy this afternoon, and kicked a late penalty as they defeated Fiji 19-10.

Scotland claimed a 44-38 win over Samoa at Murrayfield.

Argentina slumped to a 21-8 loss against England.

GOLF

Shane Lowry will go into the final day of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on one under par after carding a round of 72.

The Offaly native is seven shots off leader Scott Jamieson.

Padraig Harrington is 1 over, while Paul Dunne is 6 strokes off the Dubliner.

SOCCER

Sligo Rovers have announced that Seamus Sharkey has re-signed with the club for the 2018 season.

The defensive midfieder has made 18 appearances since joining the club in May.

Limerick FC have signed Danny Morrissey from Finn Harps.

The striker made 21 league appearances for the Donegal outfit this past season and scored five goals.

MOTORSPORT

Some of Lewis Hamilton’s F1 team were robbed at gunpoint leaving the Brazilian Grand Prix track last night.

The world champion wasn’t on the Mercedes bus when it was targeted.

Hamilton has tweeted to say his colleagues are shaken but back at work today.

RACING

Joseph O’Brien’s good week has continued at Naas.

The Melbourne Cup winning trainer has saddled Early Doors to victory in the Grade 3 Fishery Lane Hurdle at the Kildare venue.

The six-to-four favourite Ball D’arc, trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, took the other Group 3 on the card – the Poplar Square Chase.

The stars came out to play at Naas and the star human performer on the day was rider Mark Walsh, from nearby Clane, as he recorded a memorable treble in the silks of his principal patron J.P. McManus.

Red Jack at odds of 1/3 for Noel Meade in the opening Irish Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle set the ball rolling, and after winning the Fishery Lane Hurdle on the progressive Early Doors, Walsh completed his treble when landing the feature Paddy Power Dial-A-Bet Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle on the well-handicapped Oscar Knight for Tom Mullins.