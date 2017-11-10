RUGBY

Ireland captain Rory Best says the team are ready for the challenge of facing South Africa tomorrow.

The sides meet at the Aviva Stadium in the first of Ireland’s three internationals this Autumn.

Best has recovered from a hamstring injury to skipper the side and he says it's important to start the campaign with a good performance

The I-R-FU have appointed Adam Griggs as the coach of the Ireland women’s rugby team for the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

Griggs, who coached Leinster to the women’s interprovincial title last season, takes up the role on a part-time six-month contract.

He’s also previously worked with Leinster’s academy and Ulster Bank League side Old Wesley.

The I-R-F-U say the position will be reviewed after the Six Nations in line with their ongoing strategic review of the women’s game in the country.

GOLF

Victor Dubuisson has a two shot lead at 6-under after two rounds of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

Darren Fichardt and Lee Westwood lead the chase at four-under.

Shane Lowry’s in a share of 10th at one-under after shooting 71, Padraig Harrington’s two-over into the weekend with Paul Dunne six-over.

SOCCER

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra’s been banned from all European club matches for the next seven months.

It’s after the Marseille full-back kicked one of the club’s own fans in the face before a Europa League tie in Portugal.

Evra was send off in the warm-up.

He’s also been fined nearly 9-thousand-pounds.

The French club’s been hit with a 22-thousand-pound bill over supporters confronting the players.

Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi has announced that he’ll retire at the end of the season.

The four-time Champions League winner is currently the captain of Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Xavi says he’s working on his coaching licenses and is hoping to begin work as a coach next season.

Bohemians are counting the cost of a fire at Dalymount Park.

Three Dublin Fire Brigade pumps were required to contain the blaze, which broke out last night.

The damage was limited to a club office and shop.

Double winners Cork City have completed another signing today with Josh O’Hanlon joining from St Pat’s.

The 22-year-old striker was previously on the books of Premier League side Bournemouth and Cork boss John Caulfield says they’ve captured a player with ‘tremendous potential’.

RACING

Irish jump jockey’s championship leader Davy Russell will return to action this weekend following his fall at Thurles on Thursday, which forced the Youghal rider to be taken to Waterford hospital for a precautionary x-ray to his ankle.

Current champion Ruby Walsh will sit out this weekend’s cards at Naas and Navan due to an injured hand.

Russell is currently four winners ahead of Walsh in the championship race.