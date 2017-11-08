GAA

Kilmurry- Ibrickane’s Peter O’ Dwyer will feature in Sunday’s Munster Senior Club Football Championship Semi Final with Dr. Crokes.

He was sent off in their county final win over Clondegad but is now cleared to play on Sunday.

O’Dwyer scored the only goal of the game in their 1.14 to 0.14 win.

However the Clare champions will be without wing back Darragh Sexton because of injury.

SOCCER

There’s positive news on the injury front from the Ireland camp ahead of Saturday’s World Cup playoff first leg with Denmark.

Jeff Hendrick’s scan results have returned clear, and he trained alone today with the fitness coach.

Stephen Ward also returned to training today having sat out yesterday’s session with a knee problem.

Callum O’Dowda is expected to play in Saturday’s first leg and the Bristol City winger feels in good form …

Having missed Euro 2016 through injury, Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter is driven to qualify for next summer’s World Cup…………..

New West Ham manager David Moyes says he’s in talks to bring in Stuart Pearce as his assistant at the London Stadium.

He takes over with the side in the Premier League relegation zone – and after disappointing spells in charge of Sunderland and Manchester United.

The former Everton boss says he’s not worried that his contract only runs until the end of the current campaign….

Cork City have announced the signing of another new player.

Manager John Caulfield has continued his preparations for the Leesider’s League and Cup defence by adding Barry McNamee to his squad.

The 25 year old midfielder has played over 150 league games for Derry City.

BOXING

British heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua doesn’t think Deontay Wilder’s genuine about fighting him next year.

The American WBC title-holder’s posted a video on social media – challenging his UK rival.

But Joshua says it’s not that simple – and his promoter Eddie Hearn’s working on it…………..

BADMINTON

This evening in The Speedys Bar Moyvane Div 4 Men’s league, Iveragh host Ballyheigue in Valentia Community Centre at 9pm.

HOCKEY

Mikie Watt has announced his retirement from international hockey.

Watt scored 54 times for Ireland in 201 caps, and was an ever present when Ireland reached last year’s Olympic Games.

Ireland head coach Craig Fulton has paid tribute to Watt, singling out his commitment to the side for praise.