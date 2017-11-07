SOCCER

Jeff Hendrick’s fitness continues to be cause for concern for the Ireland management ahead of the World Cup playoff with Denmark.

The midfielder left the camp today to have a scan on a back or glute injury.

His Burnley team-mate Stephen Ward was also rested today due to a knee issue.

Assistant manager Roy Keane says he won’t worry about Hendrick’s injury until closer to Saturday’s first leg in Copenhagen.

Danish skipper Simon Kjaer insists he will be fit for Saturday’s first leg.

The centre-half was taken off in Sevilla’s 2-1 defeat to Barcelona at the weekend with a suspected hamstring injury.

An ever-present in Denmark’s qualifying campaign, Kjaer insists he’s not worried about potentially missing the Ireland games.

Greg Bolger has become the first member of Cork City’s double-winning side to leave the club.

The midfielder has been with the Leesiders since the start of the 2016 season, helping them win two FAI Cups and a Premier Division title in that time.

Bolger says he made his decision to leave after a lot of thought, and thanked all those around the club.

Cork City striker Karl Sheppard has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the double-winners.



Laurent Koscielny has announced he’ll retire from the international game after the 2018 World Cup.

The Arsenal centre half has won 49 caps for France, with his fiftieth likely to come against Wales on Friday.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt has seen his back row options narrow ahead of Saturday’s test with South Africa.

Munster’s Tommy O’Donnell missed training today and will have a scan on a shoulder injury.

Dan Leavy felt tightness in his hamstring today, while Jack Conan was rested due to a heavy workload.

Conor Murray has defended Bundee Aki’s inclusion in this year’s International squad saying Aki has done nothing wrong.

Neil Francis believes his inclusion is “fundamentally wrong” and doesn’t respect the integrity of international rugby.

The powerful centre was named in the squad having qualified through the residency rule and Murray has jumped to his defence http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bun.mp3

ATHLETICS

Kenya’s 2016 Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong’s been banned until 2021.

She tested positive for E-P-O earlier this year.

Sumgong’s documents for the receipt of the drug were faked, falsley claiming it was required for an ectopic pregnancy

The World Anti-Doping Agency labelled her country “non-compliant” before last year’s Games.

Sumgong was also managed by a company that has seen many of its clients banned for doping.

BASKETBALL

Southwest Boys Round 3

U16

Mounthawk 68 Milltown 51

U19

Mounthawk 60 Milltown 27