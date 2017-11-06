SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has trimmed his squad ahead of this week’s World Cup playoff with Denmark.

James McCarthy, Sean Maguire and Richard Keogh all miss out through injury.

While Jonny Hayes, Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan and Ipswich striker David McGoldrick have been dropped.

Denmark have injury concerns of their own.

Defender Simon Kjaer (PR: Care) is to be assesed today after picking up an injury while playing for Sevilla (PR: Sev-vee-ya) against Barcelona.

While Nicolai Jorgensen – scorer of two goals in World Cup qualifying Group E – fractured his wrist at the weekend while playing for Feyenoord.

It’s understood David Moyes will be confirmed as West Ham’s new manager tomorrow.

Slaven Bilic says he “expected” to be sacked this morning after losing his job with the club in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Moyes will initially be contracted until the end of the season.

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has left his position after ten years with the club.

The 52-year old has been the driving force behind Chelsea’s transfer policy, with Antonio Conte the tenth manager Emenalo has worked under.

During his tenure, Chelsea have won three Premier Leagues, the Champions League, a Europe League, the FA Cup and League Cup.

Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has confirmed he’s retiring at the age of 38.

The midfielder and World Cup winner says he’s played his last game for New York City FC – after they were knocked out of the Major League Soccer play-offs.

The move was expected – as Pirlo gave an interview last month saying his “time has come” to call it a day.

RUGBY

Kieran Treadwell is the only name missing from the Ireland squad which gathered today ahead of the autumn internationals.

The lock had his flight delayed leaving South Africa after Ulster’s Pro 14 victory over the Southern Kings.

Joe Schmidt has no new injury concerns ahead of the autumn series that begins with Saturday’s visit of the Springboks to the Aviva Stadium.

Donncha O’Callaghan and Jordi Murphy have been added to the Barbarians squad for Friday’s match against Tonga at Thomond Park.

Munster props James Cronin and Brian Scott have also been added to the panel.

HORSE RACING

Willie Mullins will saddle three runners in tomorrow’s Emirates Melbourne Cup as he bids to give Ireland their 3rd win in the contest which takes place at Flemington.

The trio are headed by Thomas Hobson, with the others being 2015 runner up Max Dynamite and Wicklow Brave.