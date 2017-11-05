SOCCER

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways in the league.

They defeated Crystal Palace by a goal to nil at Wembley to move 4 points clear in 3rd place – for a few hours at least.

Son Heung-Min got the only goal of the game midway through the 2nd half.

Sunderland’s miserable Championship season continues – despite sacking boss Simon Grayson.

They went down 1-nil at rivals Middlesbrough in their first game since ditching the manager.

It means Sunderland stay bottom of the league – with Boro into the play-off spots.

HORSE RACING

Gordon Elliott was done proud by the run of his Flat juvenile star Beckford in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar, San Diego on Friday night and he will surely have been delighted by the performance of impressive novice Cracking Smart, who landed the Listed Paddy Power Acca Insurance Irish EBF Novice Hurdle at Cork today.

Ridden by yesterday’s Grade 1 JNWine.com Champion Chase-winning Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy, the five-year-old confirmed the promise of his Punchestown debut, when beating Shady Operator – the winner of the first race on the Mallow card this afternoon.

He could be another leading hope for the Elliott stable with a view to the major spring festivals.

Jack Kennedy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Jack-Kennedy-Cracking-Smart-1.mp3

GOLF

There was no joy for the Irish duo at the Turkish Airlines Open.

Justin Rose claimed the title for his second straight tournament win after a brilliant final round of 65 saw him finish up on 18 under.

That left him one clear of Nicolas Colsaerts and Dylan Frittelli, with Padraig Harrington next best on 16 under.

Shane Lowry hit a disappointing 72 to end up on 13 under par, five shots off the lead.

Paul Dunne endeed up in a tie for 23rd on 8 under.

HORSE RACING

There were joyous scenes at Naas on Sunday as Colin Keane rode a double on the day he was crowned champion jockey, bringing up a century of winners for the season.

The 23-year-old Meath jockey repelled the challenge of Pat Smullen throughout the closing months of the season and it proved to be the same pair involved in Keane’s momentous treble-figure victory, with the new champion winning on Warnaq and leaving Smullen in second aboard Great Tango.

It was Keane’s retained stable that provided him with the 99th victory of the campaign earlier on the card as favourite Inscribe poked his head in front just in time for Ger Lyons, with the trainer having organised a day of celebrations for the champion jockey’s family, friends and supporters at Naas on Sunday.

Lyons said: “Becoming champion jockey is a huge achievement for Colin. When we got to the point that we realised we had a good chance of getting him across the line, chasing the championship became very important for all of us involved in the yard. It’s been a huge team effort.”

He added: “I said to my wife Lynne during the week that we should take a box at Naas and invite as many of our owners as possible, and that Colin’s family should come and enjoy the day too.”

Willie Mullins may have his mind on Melbourne as he prepares a three-pronged attack on the Melbourne Cup down under but he will have been thrilled by the performance of Bamako Moriviere as the Ricci-owned chaser landed the Grade 3 Paddy Power Track My Bet Irish EBF Novice Chase.

The mount of Ruby Walsh jumped well and cleared away from Gordon Elliott-trained favourite Jury Duty, making it back to back wins over fences, having reached a decent level as a hurdler.