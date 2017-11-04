SOCCER

Preston North End have confirmed Sean Maguire will undergo an operation for a hamstring injury.

The club haven’t set a timeframe for the striker’s return, but do say he’ll be out for “an extended period”.

That rules Maguire out of the upcoming World Cup playoff against Denmark, with the first leg this day next week in Copenhagen.

The news is a major blow for Ireland manager Martin O’Neill whose striking options are already limited ahead of the games.

Jonathan Walters will also miss the two legs while Daryl Murphy is just returning to full fitness after another injury concern.

Celtic have set a new British record for consecutive unbeaten domestic matches.

It’s now 63 in a row – after the Scottish Premiership leaders won 4-nil at St Johnstone.

The achivement beats the club’s own landmark, originally set a hundred years ago.

Franny Kiernan reports

Rangers were 3-0 winners against Partick.

Robert McElroy reports

GOLF

Shane Lowry is in a great position to claim his 4th career win on the European Tour.

He goes into the final round of the Turkish Airlines Open as the joint leader on 14 under par alongside Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Lowry hit a bogey free round of 65 to put himself in contention after a day when there was plenty of low scores.

Fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington is also well placed – he’s one of three players in 3rd place on 12 under par.

The Dubliner hit a brilliant 64.

Paul Dunne is in a tie for 15th on 9 under after a 67.

RUGBY

Ulster have came out on top against the Southern Kings in an incredible Guinness PRO14 clash in South Africa.

Les Kiss’s troops scored seven tries in all – three of which came in the final 11 minutes – to secure a dramatic 43-36 win.

The home side touched down five times and led by 12 points at the break but were unable to hold on for the victory.

The chairman of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup bid has written a letter to the World Rugby Council members urging them to ignore the results of the evaluation report.

Ireland’s bid was seen as the worst of the three countries, handing them a major blow in their hopes of hosting the event for the first time.

However Dick Spring has expressed his shock at the findings, saying the approach by the technical review group was “narrow, operational and theoretical”.

He’s also questioned Ireland’s results in the areas of security as well as cities and stadia.

He has called on the council members to look beyond the recommendation of South Africa, when they vote on a winner on Wednesday week.

GAELIC GAMES

Castlebar Mitchels have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Connacht club football championships.

The Mayo champions defeated Leitrim kingpins Mohill by 16 points to 11 at McHale Park.

RACING

‘Outlander’ has won the feature of the day at Down Royal.

The 16 to 1 outsider claimed the Group 1 Champion Chase for trainer Gordon Elliot and Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy.