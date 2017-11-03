SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says winger Sadio Mane could return to action at West Ham tomorrow.

He’s been out injured since the start of last month with a hamstring problem.

And Klopp says he’ll be careful how much Premier League game time the player gets http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MANE.mp3

Cork City manager John Caulfield is hoping to have a full squad to choose from for Sunday’s FAI Cup final with Dundalk.

Greg Bolger and Ryan Delaney are both available after suspension, leaving only long-term absentees Johnny Dunleavy and Alec Byrne out injured.

GAELIC GAMES

The PwC GAA/GPA Champion 15 selections have been announced for the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup hurling competitions.

The winners will be presented with their awards this evening as part of the PwC GAA/GPA All-Stars banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

These awards recognise outstanding performances and contributions in each of the respective hurling championships which took place over the summer.

Christy Ring Cup champions Carlow have the highest representation with four players honoured on their respective selection.

Derry were impressive winners of the Nickey Rackard Cup final against Armagh at Croke Park and it is no surprise to see them with five representatives.

Former Antrim senior star Liam Watson is selected on the Lory Meagher Champion 15 for his role in guiding Warwickshire to victory over Leitrim, scoring 0-11 in the final at Croke Park.

CHRISTY RING CHAMPION 15: Enda Cooney (London), Paul Divilly (Kildare), Ger McManus (Mayo), Padraig Kelly (Roscommon), Eamonn Kearns (Wicklow), Andy O’Brien (Wicklow), Michael Hughes (Down), Eoghan Sands (Down), Chrissy O’Connell (Antrim), John Dillon (Antrim), Paddy Burke (Antrim), Alan Corcoran (Carlow), John Michael Nolan (Carlow), James Doyle (Carlow), Richard Coady (Carlow).

NICKEY RACKARD CHAMPION 15: Mike Lyons (Louth), Seamus Hannon (Longford), Davin Flynn (Donegal), Brendan Begley (Tyrone), Stephen Donnelly (Tyrone), Mark Treanor (Monaghan), Donal Megan (Monaghan), Artie McGuinness (Armagh), Nathan Curry (Armagh), John Corvan (Armagh), Brendan Rogers (Derry), Darragh McCloskey (Derry), Paul Cleary (Derry), Sean Cassidy (Derry), Gerald Bradley (Derry)

LORY MEAGHER CHAMPION 15: Damien Sheridan (Cavan), Matthew Hynes (Cavan), Sean Corrigan (Fermanagh), Shea Curran (Fermanagh), Kevin Banks (Sligo), Cormac Behan (Sligo), Ronan Crowley (Lancashire), Nathan Unwin (Lancashire), Conor Byrne (Leitrim),Liam Moreton (Leitrim), Clement Cunniffe (Leitrim), John Collins (Warwickshire), Dean Bruen (Warwickshire), Paul Uniacke (Warwickshire), Liam Watson (Warwickshire).

RUGBY

Craig Gilroy and Niyi Adeolokun will make their first starts of the season tomorrow.

Gilroy has recovered from a back injury to earn his 150th Ulster cap against the Southern Kings in South Africa.

Adeolokun has overcome knee surgery to join Tiernan O’Halloran and Darragh Leader in the Connacht back three for their game against Toyota Cheetahs at the Sportsground.

GOLF

Shane Lowry leads the Irish charge at the halfway stage of the Turkish Airlines Open.

He shot a 66 today to end the day on 5-under par, just two shots adrift of the leader, Nicolas Colsaerts.

Padraig Harrington’s challenge fell off a cliff, carding a 72 to drop back to 1-over.

Paul Dunne is 1-under following a round of 70.

Lowry though is happy with his placement ahead of the weekend http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lowry-1.mp3

CRICKET

Niall O’Brien, Paul Stirling and George Dockrell are back in the Irish Cricket squad for their final I-C-C InterContinental Cup match against Scotland in Dubai at the end of the month.

The three players missed August’s draw with the Netherlands in Dublin due to injury.

BASKETBALL

Statement from Basketball Ireland re Neptune and Irish international player Liam Chandler:

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the untimely passing of Neptune and Irish international basketball player, Liam Chandler.

The 18-year-old was a player of great character, talent and commitment, known in particular for his ability and skill under the boards. He played a huge part in Neptune’s Cup winning treble earlier this year and, on many occasions, wore the Irish jersey with pride at international tournaments and European Championships – most recently representing his country at Under 18 level in Tallinn, Estonia.

Everyone at Basketball Ireland would like to extend sincere condolences to Liam’s family, friends, club and teammates.

A few moments silence will be held in his memory at all basketball events this coming weekend.

HORSE RACING

Last season’s Supreme Novices Hurdle runner-up Melon began his season on a high and he could well turn out to be better than ever this season judged on his good performance in landing the Grade 2 WKD Hurdle at Down Royal on Friday.

Under Ruby Walsh, he travelled and jumped well, picked up well to close in on stable companion Coquin Mans between the last two flights, and he recovered well from a mistake at the final flight to beat his stable companion by four-and-a-half lengths. A Champion Hurdle campaign looks like it will be followed, and he could yet be an interesting addition to that mix.