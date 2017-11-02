SOCCER

Republic of Ireland defender John O’Shea is the clear bookies favourite to be the next Sunderland manager.

Irish bookies Paddy Power were offering odds of 50/1 on O’ Shea being given the gig last night.

But the Sunderland captain is now the clear front-runner in the betting order at odds of 4/6.

The Waterford native has won 5 premier league titles with Man Utd and has 116 international caps.

He joined Sunderland in July 2011.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington is just 1shot off the lead on the opening day of the Turkish Airlines Open.

The Dubliner lies on 6 under par after a round of 65.

He is pretty pleased with the platform he’s given himself. ………………….

Dutchman Joost Luiten, Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium and Haydn Porteous of South Africa top the leaderboard on 7 under par.

Paul Dunne shot a 67 and lies on 4 under.

Shane Lowry is on 3 under after a 68.

RUGBY

The Chairman of Ireland’s World Cup Bid Oversight Board has vowed to turn their plans into reality.

Dick Spring has backed the Taoiseach’s statement that Ireland would not pull out of the running to host the 2023 tournament, despite suggestions from South Africa that they withdraw.

World Rugby’s technical review group identified South Africa as their preferred venue early this week.

But Spring says that Ireland’s bid will continue until the final whistle.

HORSE RACING

Cork Racecourse manager Andrew Hogan says preparations are well underway for this weekend’s Paddy Power Cork Grand National and the National Hunt season ahead.

Hogan says there is something for everyone at Cork Racecourse and it’s one of the few sports where you can get up close and personal with its big stars. ………………