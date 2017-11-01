GAA

Eoin Ross is Ballyduff’s only injury concern ahead of Sunday’s Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Semi Final with Cork champions Kanturk.

The defender has an ankle injury and is rated as 50/50.

Sunday’s game is Live on Radio Kerry thanks to Ardfert Furniture and Ross’s Centra, Ballyduff.

Two members of the All Ireland-winning Dublin side have been nominated for Ladies Footballer of the Year.

Captain Sinead Aherne, and player of the match in the final victory over Mayo – Noelle Healy – get the nod.

Completing the shortlist is Mayo legend, Cora Staunton.

SOCCER

Irish strikers Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan are set to meet when Preston North End host Aston Villa in the Championship tonight.

The former Cork City attacker scored a brilliant solo goal during Preston’s defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Hogan scored a hat-trick against Preston 13 months ago.

Derry City have renewed the contract of their manager Kenny Shiels.

The Foyleside native will remain in charge until the end of the 2019 season.

Shiels has guided the Candystripes to European qualification in each of his two seasons in charge so far.

Today in The Quills Wollen Mils U14 Division 2, MEK 1-1-Castleisland.

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal will end the year as world number 1.

His straight sets victory over Hyeon Chung at the ATP Masters in Paris means he can’t be caught by his nearest challenger, Roger Federer.

Nadal’s victory over the Korean also sets up a last–16 meeting with Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas.

RUGBY

Seven Irish players have been confirmed for the first ever Women’s Barbarians squad.

Joining the already-announced Fiona Coghlan in the panel for this month’s test with Munster are Tania Rosser, Ailis Egan, and Maz Reilly

While rounding out the Irish compliment are Nora Stapleton, Jackie Shiels and uncapped Galwegians flanker Edel McMahon.

The Babas play Munster at Thomond Park on Friday week.

HORSE RACING

Trainer Gavin Cromwell won the Paddy Power Cork Grand National last season with Raz De Maree and Cromwell has told Dave Keena that he plans to return with his veteran chaser in a bid to retain his crown next weekend. …………..