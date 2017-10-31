GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A’s Director General Paraic Duffy says the ‘primary goal’ of their re-vamped 2018 Master Fixture list is to create more space for club games across the country.

Only two inter-county matches will be played next April – the Division One and Two Football League Finals on April 1st – with the rest of the month kept free for club fixtures.

But Duffy admits they’re relying on inter-county managers to allow their players line out of their club during that period http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/duffy.mp3

C-C-C-C chairman George Cartwright says it’s now up to individual County Boards to use April wisely for their clubs http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cartwright.mp3

Both the National Hurling and Football Leagues will start on January 28th next with the Hurling Final set to be played under lights on Saturday March 24th.

In a bid to end 6 day turn-arounds the Leinster and Munster Senior Hurling Finals have both been fixed for July 1st.

The Tier 2 Hurling Final will act as a curtain raiser to next year’s Leinster Hurling decider at Croke Park.

The GAA also confirmed the dates of the All-Ireland Finals with the Hurling on Sunday August 19th and the Football on Sunday September 2nd.

Westmeath forward Denis Glennon has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The Tyrrellspass clubman was the last link left to their 2004 Leinster winning panel.

He was shortlisted for the young footballer of the year award that year and also won a Division Two League title in 2008.

BOXING

Katie Taylor’s next fight will be in England in December.

Reports yesterday had suggested that a wound above her right eye would rule the new WBA Lightweight world champion out of action until the New Year.

The 2012 Olympic champion needed three stitches after sustaining the injury in her win over Anahi Sanchez in Cardiff last weekend.

Taylor will now headline a card on December 15th ahead of attempting to unify the lightweight belts in a Dublin homecoming bout next year.

SOCCER

Harry Kane took part in Tottenham’s training session today as the bids to prove his fitness ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Kane missed Spurs’ defeat at Manchester United on Saturday with a hamstring injury but showed no visible sign of discomfort during a light session this morning.

His return at Wembley would represent a massive boost for Tottenham given Kane has scored five goals in three European games so far.

Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren says he was sent a death threat against his family on social media.

He posted a screenshot on Instagram of a message where someone said they’d “murder” his family.

The defender’s performance was criticised after a 4-1 defeat by Tottenham earlier this month.

He was substituted just half-an-hour into the game having been at fault for the opening two goals.

Watford and Stoke have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players.

Their was a melee during the closing stages of Stoke’s 1-nil win at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watford striker Troy Deeney was charged with violent conduct for his part in the incident.

RUGBY

Conor Murray is the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year.

It’s the first time the Lions, Ireland and Munster scrum-half has won the award.

Connacht wil be without back-row forward Jarrad Butler until December.

The Australian-native has undergone surgery on a knee injury sustained in their weekend win over Munster last weekend.

Lock Andrew Browne’s also set to go under the knife in a bid to resolve an ongoing Achilles injury.

He’s expected to be out of action until early 2018.