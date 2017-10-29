SOCCER

Leicester City have got the Claude Puel era off to the perfect start.

They’ve defeated Everton by 2 goals to nil at the King Power Stadium to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Both goals came in the first half through Jamie Vardy and a Johnjoe Kenny own-goal.

The result also means Everton are languishing in the relegation zone with 8 points from their first 10 games.

—

Brighton remain 11th in the table after they came from a goal down to draw 1-all with Southampton.

Glenn Murray got the equaliser in the second-half after Steven Davis gave the visitors an early lead.

Shane Duffy was named man-of-the-match as he continued his recent good form with the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup playoff now less than two weeks away.

The defender has praised his club manager Chris Hughton for his part in that.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

Today’s senior club games have now finished up around the country.

In Munster, All-Ireland football champions Doctor Crokes are through to the semi-finals after a 14 points to 8 win over Clonmel Commercials.

That’s despite trailing by 2 points at the break and also going down to 14 men shortly after the restart.

While in hurling Waterford champions Ballygunner needed extra-time to see off Thurles Sarsfields of Tipperary by 1-21 to 1-19.

They play Sixmilebridge of Clare next week for a place in the final.

=====

GOLF

Seamus Power’s outside chance of a first PGA Tour title is slipping away.

He’s now 9 shots off the lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship after an early bogey in his final round.

Ryan Armour holds a 4 shot lead on 17 under par in Mississippi.

=====

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton could be crowned Formula One world champion for the fourth time in the next few hours.

He need a top five finish in the Mexican Grand Prix to seal the title, and will start the race at 7pm from third on the grid.

Championship rival Sebastian Vettel is in pole position.