BOXING

Katie Taylor will still have the chance to become a world boxing champion tomorrow night.

Defending WBA lightweight champion Anahi Sanchez has twice missed weight today ahead of their bout at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

As a result Sanchez vacates the title and Taylor can be crowned champion with victory.

SOCCER

Kerry’s Sean Kennedy and his Republic of Ireland U16 team-mates have retained the Victory Shield.

A 2-0 win over Scotland meant Ireland ended the competition with seven points from three matches.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte’s not happy with suggestions the club are lining up former boss Carlo Ancelotti as his possible replacement.

It’s been reported the Premier League champions are considering going back to Ancelotti following a difficult start to their title defence.

A club spokesperson says the stories are “nonsense”.

Conte also says claims some players have messaged his old assistant Steve Holland to say they miss him show a lack of respect http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/conte-6.mp3

Philippe Coutinho will miss the Liverpool’s match with Huddersfield at Anfield tommorow.

The Brazilian midfielder has a minor abductor injury.

GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny defender Kieran Joyce has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The 30-year old won 4 All-Irelands, 4 Leinsters and 3 National Leagues with the Cats and also collected under-21 and Intermediate All-Ireland winners medals.

Joyce says he was fortunate to hurl alongside and against ‘some of the greatest hurlers of our generation’.

CRICKET

Ireland’s inaugural cricket Test match against Pakistan will be played between Friday May 11th and Tuesday May 15th next year.

A decision on the venue will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cricket Ireland have also confirmed today that they’re to form a High Performance Committee to oversee strategic implementation of men’s and women’s high performance areas – including selection.

That committee will be chaired by the Irish Institute of Sport’s Gary Keegan.