SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill hasn’t given up hope of Jon Walters playing some part in next month’s World Cup playoff with Denmark.

The Burnley striker hasn’t been included in the 34-man squad revealed today by O’Neill.

James McCarthy has been included in the squad, after making his return to the Everton first team last night.

Rangers have sacked their manager Pedro Caixinha.

The Portuguese boss was only appointed at Ibrox in March.

But their League Cup semi final loss to Motherwell, coupled with last night’s draw with bottom side Kilmarnock has ended Caixinha’s reign.

RUGBY

Simon Zebo has been omitted from the Ireland squad for next month’s autumn internationals.

The Munster winger-cum-fullback is to leave the province at the end of the season.

There is a policy not to pick overseas-based players for Ireland, but with Zebo at Munster until May his absence is something of a surprise.

Bundee Aki has been named in an Ireland squad for the first time.

The New Zealand-born Connacht centre qualifies for Ireland under the residency rule.

He’s one of four uncapped players in the squad, along with Munster backs Darren Sweetnam and Chris Farrell and Leinster winger Adam Byrne.

Ireland’s autumn campaign begins with the visit of the Sprinboks to the Aviva on November 11th.

The week after Fiji roll into Lansdowne, followed by Argentina on November 25th.