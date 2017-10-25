GAELIC GAMES

Kerry provide 3 players of Joe Kernan’s 21-man International Rules panel for the tests with Australia next month.

Paul Geaney, Paul Murphy and Peter Crowley are all included.

All Ireland-finalists Mayo have 4-players selected , Aidan O’Shea, Brendan Harrison, Chris Barrett and the Aussie-based Pearce Hanley.

Former Tyrone minor star Conor McKenna – now with Essendon in the AFL has been ruled out through injury.

In all, 14 counties are represented, with Aidan O’ Shea named as captain and Monaghan’s Conor McManus as vice-captain.

Ireland’s fisrt test against Australia will be at the Adelaide Oval on November 12th, with a meeting in Perth coming six-days later.

RUGBY

England captain Dylan Hartley will be available for the autumn internationals – after being cleared of a red card offence while playing for Northampton in the European Champions Cup.

He’d been cited for striking an opponent.

Hartley was given a yellow card at the time – and a disciplinary panel’s decided it’s not worthy of a stronger punishment.

England head coach Eddie Jones names his squad tomorrow.

France are to play their first home Six Nations game away from Paris next year.

Their meeting with Italy on February 23rd will instead be played at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.