RUGBY

Donncha O’Callaghan says that his 20th season of professional rugby will be his last.

The Munster and Ireland legend is to retire at the end of this current campaign.

O’Callaghan is currently with English Premiership side Worcestor Warriors.

Schools Rugby, U18 Bowen Shield: Tralee CBS 34 Mercy Mounthawk 17

Connacht prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy has been ruled out until the end of the year.

He’s had surgery on a thumb injury suffered in the Challenge Cup win over Worcester.

Centre Eoin Griffin will have a calf injury monitored after picking up a knock in that Worcester game.

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland has been recalled to the Wales rugby union squad for the autumn internationals – but centre Jamie Roberts has been left out.

Head coach Warren Gatland’s named five uncapped players in the 36-man group.

One of them is New Zealand born Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes – who’ll be ineligible until the series finale with South Africa, when he qualifies to play through residency.

Munster scrum half Conor Murray has praised the display of his half back partner Ian Keatley against Racing 92 at Thomond park on Saturday.

The Reds beat the French outfit 14-7 in horrendous conditions in their Champions Cup pool with Keatley converting two second half tries.

Murray admits Dan Carter played well for Racing but feels Keatley was just as good for Munster carter 0-14 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/carter-1.mp3

Incoming Director of Rugby Johan Van Graan spent the last week with Munster and Murray says it was time well spent :vantheman 0-21 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/vantheman.mp3

SOCCER

David Unsworth says he wants to be the next Everton manager.

The club’s under-23s coach has been placed in caretaker charge following the sacking of Ronald Koeman yesterday.

He’ll lead the side against Chelsea in the last-16 of the League Cup tomorrow.