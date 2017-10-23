RUGBY

Simon Zebo is to leave Munster at the end of the current season.

The winger-cum-fullback has failed to come to terms with Munster and the IRFU over a new deal.

Zebo says his decision to leave is what’s best for him and his family.

Munster Director Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that Niall Scannell will miss Ireland’s autumn internationals.

The Irish international hooker has a thumb injury and underwent surgery today which rules him out for between six and eight weeks.

In some positive injury news Erasmus says out half Tyler Bleyendaal maybe back for Friday’s Pro 14 trip to Connacht.

Incoming Director of Rugby Johan Van Graan spent some time with the squad last week and attended Thomond Park on Saturday night for the win against Racing.

Erasmus has been talking about the timeline of when he’ll return to take charge http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/erasmus-1.mp3

Garry Ringrose will also be absent from Ireland’s upcoming tests.

His Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says the centre is unlikely to return until the end of November as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery.

SOCCER

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as manager of Everton.

The Dutchman leaves after 16-months in charge at Goodison Park, but with yesterday’s 5-2 defeat to Arsenal leaving them in the Premier League relegation zone

Former Everton striker Tony Cottee thinks the loss of Romelu Lukaku’s goals this season has led to the sacking of Koeman http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cottee.mp3

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva won’t be punished by the Football Association after being accused of diving.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche criticised the way the Portugal international went down to win a penalty in City’s 3-nil Premier League win.

Footage has been analysed but no action’s been taken.

Carlisle’s Shaun Miller last week became the first player in English football to be banned retrospectively for diving.

ATHLETICS

The World Anti-Doping Agency says it’s investigating allegations of systematic cheating by Chinese athletes in the 1980 and 90s.

A former Olympic team doctor claims over 10-thousand competitors were involved.

The allegations have been broadcast by German TV station ARD – with no response from Chinese authorities.