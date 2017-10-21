RUGBY

Leinster have claimed an impressive bonus points win away to Glasgow in the European Champions Cup.

They won 34-18 at Scotstoun, with Noel Reid going over in the last few minutes to get their crucial 4th try of the game.

Cian Healy went over twice in the 1st half to give them a 17-10 lead at the break, while Jonathan Sexton crossed over early in the 2nd half.

SOCCER

Manchester United have suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Rivals Manchester City extended their lead over United at the top of the table to five points with a 3-nil win over Burnley.

Champions Chelsea overturned a 2-1 deficit to beat Watford 4-2 in the early game at Stamford Bridge.

Caretaker manager Michael Appleton led Leicester to a 2-1 victory at Swansea in his first game since replacing Craig Shakespeare.

Bottom side Crystal Palace went down 1-nil to Newcastle.

Bournemouth triumphed 2-1 at Stoke.

Holders Celtic are into the final of the Scottish League Cup.

They won a thrilling semi with Hibernian 4-2 at Hampden.

Brendan Rodgers’ side could face Old Firm rivals Rangers in the showpiece.

They’re up against Motherwell in the last-four tomorrow.

Hearts are up to fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

They held on for a 1-nil win over St Johnstone.

Partick scored a late goal to register a first top-flight victory of the season – triumphing 2-1 over Dundee.

Ross County beat Hamilton by the same score.

The FAI has confirmed they have received just over 2,300 tickets for the first leg of the World Cup playoff against Denmark in Copenhagen.

The association was guaranteed a 5 per cent allocation of tickets at the Parken Stadium, which equated to 1,860 fans.

They have now secured an additional 445 tickets for the tie after negotiations with the Danish FA.

GOLF

For the second day running Shane Lowry has hit a double bogey on the 18th to somewhat spoil his round at the Valdaramma Masters in Spain.

He finished up with a 69 to sit on 2 under par for the tournament, which is currently good enough for a tie for 7th.

Sergio Garcia has a one shot lead on 8 under.

Earlier Padraig Harrington hit a 69 to end the day on 1 over.

HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien has equalled the world record for the number of Group and Grade 1 winners trained on the Flat in a calendar year.

Ireland’s champion trainer won his 25th Group 1 in 2017 when Hydrangea won the Qipco British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot, equalling the record set by Bobby Frankel in 2003.

The incredible achievement was hailed today by Horse Racing Ireland Chief Executive Brian Kavanagh: “Aidan O’Brien’s career has never dipped below extraordinary. His latest achievement in equalling the world record for Group 1 victories in a year is a new high and on behalf of Horse Racing Ireland I would like to extend my congratulations to him on an outstanding achievement.

“Knowing Aidan, he will be keen to deflect as much praise as possible and will rightly shine a light on his team at Ballydoyle, his owners and the horses in his yard. But this is very much a personal landmark in the career of an exceptional trainer. We have seen that in Ireland for a quarter of a century, but with this world record will come due global recognition for a brilliant Irish horseman.”

In 2001, two years before Frankel set the benchmark, O’Brien had posted a number of 23 Group 1 victories, but the late American trainer’s record stood secure for 13 years.

Having achieved a mark of 25 Group and Grade 1s, Aidan O’Brien now heads into the autumn and winter with many more chances to set a world record mark that could stand for some time.

It may not have looked likely for most of the straight but favourite backers got off to the perfect start on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot with Order Of St George coming good in the Group 2 Long Distance Cup for champion trainer Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

The leading stayer, who finished fourth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at the start of the month, looked booked for a placed finish under Moore but rallied for pressure to claim Torcedor late on.

O’Brien celebrated a second winner in seven years in the race following Fame And Glory’s triumph in the race on the inaugural Champions Day in 2011. Order Of St George was well-punted and returned a 4-5 favourite. Torcedor, trained by Jessica Harrington, was second at 25-1, making it a one-two for Irish-trained horses.

Favourite Cracksman stormed to victory in the feature race on British Champions Day at Ascot.

The John Gosden trained horse, ridden by Frankie Dettori, won by a distance in the Champion Stakes.

More than 4-million pounds in prize money was on offer across six races in the climax to the European flat season.