GAELIC GAMES

U18.5 E Hurling

Mercy Mounthawk 10-21 Colaiste Daibheid Cork 1-00

Ireland manager Joe Kernan won’t have any players from Dublin for next month’s two-game International Rules Series against Australia.

GPA CEO Dermot Earley has told The Irish Times that no representatives from the All-Ireland champions have been training with the squad ahead of the trip down under.

Earley added that club commitments and injuries lay behind the Dublin players not being involved.

AFL

Cork’s Ciaran Sheehan has been released by A-F-L club Carlton.

The Blues say they’ve opted against offering a new contract to the 2010 All-Ireland winner, who had an ‘unfortunate string of injuries’ but ‘showed terrific resilience during his time at the club’.

Sheehan had been at Carlton since 2014 but only made six appearances for the first team.

RUGBY

The I-R-F-U have rejected claims that the role of the Ireland Women’s head coach is being downgraded.

The new boss will be appointed on a six month part time contract.

Outgoing coach Tom Tierney was employed on a full time basis, but the I-R-F-U says he also worked with the Sevens programmes.

They also state the position will be re-examined after the Six Nations.

Rory Best has been named on the Ulster bench for Sunday’s game against La Rochelle in France.

It was feared the Ireland captain would miss the upcoming Autumn Internationals, but he has been cleared to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Eoghan Masterson will captain Connacht in their Challenge Cup game against Worcester in the Challenge Cup at the Sportsground tomorrow.

The Laois man, who has been capped at under-20s level by both Ireland and Scotland, starts at number eight.

Bundee Aki is welcomed back to the starting 15 after being rested for the win at Oyonnax last week.

Scotland say John Hardie won’t be selected for any further rugby union internationals pending an internal investigation.

The New Zealand born flanker has also been suspended from playing for his club side Edinburgh.

Scottish Rugby haven’t disclosed why they’ve taken disciplinary action.

SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero could start in tomorrow’s Premier League match with Burnley.

The striker’s been an unused substitute in their last two matches – since returning from a rib injury he picked up in a car crash in Amsterdam.

Guardiola insists Aguero is now fully fit – and could regain his place in the team http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/aguero.mp3

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists the training regime is the same this season – after a report this morning that players are unhappy with it.

The Times claims there are concerns the workload is too much – and it’s contributing to injuries.

The Premier League champions have failed to win their last three matches in all competitions.

Conte says the only difference this campaign is they’re playing more games – and training less http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tony-1.mp3

Carlisle’s Shaun Miller has become the first player in English football to be retrospectively banned by the FA for diving.

The League Two striker will serve a two-match suspension after an independent commission found him guilty of simulation to win a penalty.

The ability to punish players for cheating officials was introduced at the start of the season.

Roma have been charged by UEFA for alleged “racist behaviour” from fans during Wednesday’s Champions League game with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It’s claimed a section of visiting supporters were heard making monkey chants – believed to be aimed at home player Antonio Rudiger, who signed from the Italian club in the summer.

The case will be dealt with next month.

The match finished 3-all.

Wales will take on Panama in a friendly in Cardiff next month.

Unlike their hosts, the Central American side have qualified for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The match’ll be played on the 14th of November.

Wales will also host France four days earlier – with manager Chris Coleman’s future still not resolved.

Banned former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter says he’s been invited to next year’s tournament by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

That’s despite Blatter serving a 6-year suspension from the game.

CYCLING

The doctor behind the mystery package sent to Sir Bradley Wiggins at a race in 2013 has quit British Cycling.

It’s for health reasons – and the governing body says it regrets not being able to “reconcile unanswered questions” while he was in the job.

GOLF

Justin Thomas remains in touch at the inaugural CJ Cup on the PGA Tour, despite a two-over-par 74 in the second round.

The world number four – the highest ranked player in the field on Jeju Island – started the day with a three-shot lead after a superb opening round of 63.

But he was unable to hit those heights on Friday and finished two shots behind new leader Luke List.

List is nine-under into the weekend with Lucas Glover leading the chase at eight-under.

MOTORSPORT

Max Verstappen’s signed a new contract that will keep him with the Red Bull Formula One team until 2020.

The Dutchman’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season – and he’d been linked with a possible move to Mercedes or Ferrari.

He claimed his first victory of the season in Malaysia last month.

OLYMPICS

Ireland hockey goalkeeper David Harte is the new secretary of the European Olympic Athletes Commission.

The 2015 world ‘keeper of the year was elected to the committee at today’s forum in Monaco.

He becomes the first Irish man to secure a place on the European Athletes Commission and will serve a four-year term as secretary.

RACING

Fairyhouse will make a decision at 8am tomorrow morning ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled card at the Meath venue.

Officials say they’re monitoring the weather, and the path of Storm Brian and are concerned by the prospect of high winds tomorrow afternoon.

The next 24 hours could be an important time for Ireland’s champion trainer Aidan O’Brien as he bids to beat the world record of 25 Group/ Grade 1 wins in a single-season set by the late American legend Bobby Frankel in 2003.

The Ballydoyle trainer, one winner short of equaling this magnificent feat, is represented by market leader Johannes Vermeer in the Grade 1 BMW Caulfield Cup at 6.30am Irish time on Saturday where the son of Galileo faces 16 rivals in the hands of Aussie rider Ben Melham.

Later in the day O’Brien has several runners in the four Group 1 races on the Qipco British Champions Day card at Ascot. Caravaggio heads his four-pronged challenge on the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes under Ryan Moore at 2pm before Hydrangea and Wild Irish Rose fly the flag for Ireland in the Fillies & Mares Stakes at 2.40pm.

All eyes will be on the O’Brien challenger Churchill in the QEII Stakes at 3:15. The dual 2,000 Guineas winner is joined by stable companions’ Sir John Lavery and Lancaster Bomber in the 15 runner Group 1 event over a mile while 35 minutes later Highland Reel and Cliffs Of Moher are the two O’Brien representatives in the Champion Stakes at 3.50pm.

Bookmaker Paddy Power have Aidan O’Brien quoted at 9/4 to bag a further two Group 1 winners on Saturday to beat the record.