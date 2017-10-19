GAELIC GAMES

Former Kerry hurling manager John Meyler has been confirmed as the new Cork senior hurling manager.

The St. Finbarr’s man has been handed a two-year term, succeeding Kieran Kingston.

Meyler had worked with Kingston as a selector this year.

In his role as Cork Under-21 manager, he led the side to a Munster final defeat to eventual All Ireland-winners, Limerick.

RUGBY

Tyler Bleyendaal looks like missing Munster’s Champions Cup meeting with Racing.

The out-half had a scan on a neck injury this week, having been withdrawn from their draw with Castres on Sunday.

Kerry’s JJ Hanrahan’s omission from the Munster ‘A’ squad that faces Nottingham tomorrow suggests Bleyendaal has lost his battle to be fit.

SOCCER

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neil has been banned from driving for 16 months after admitting to a drink driving charge.

The 48 year old was also fined £1,300 after being caught three times over the legal limit in the outskirts of Edinburgh in September.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss led the North to the last 16 at Euro 2016, and to the upcoming World Cup play offs.

He has been linked with the vacant Scotland managers post.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has confirmed that’s going to re-locate from Dublin to Florida in January – as he intends to focus on playing on the PGA Tour in 2018.

The Offaly man believes cutting down his travel time will help to improve his fortunes in America.

Lowry’s slid from 18th in the World to 88th over the last two years and he’s looking forward to setting up a new home stateside ………….

Lowry carded a disappointing 1-over par opening round of 72 at the Valderrama Masters today.

The lead there is held jointly by Joost Luiten and tournament host Sergio Garcia – both of whom are in the clubhouse on 5-under par.

Padraig Harrington finished on 1 over par.